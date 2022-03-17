State Rep. Haas hosting job fair on April 20

State Rep. Jackie Haas, R-Kankakee, is hosting a job fair from 9 a.m. to noon Wednesday, April 20, at Knights of Columbus, 187 S. Indiana Ave., Kankakee. Admission and workshops are free.
The day will feature three workshops:
• Effective search strategies for state employment: 9 a.m.
• “I have an interview — now what?” 10 a.m.
• How to write a resume to get you noticed: 11 a.m.
More than 30 employers are slated to take part, and additional employers are expected to sign on as the event gets closer.
For more information, call 815-523-7779 or visit <a href="https://www.rephaas.com" target="_blank">rephaas.com</a>.
The following employers will be taking part in the job fair:
• AAF Flanders
• ABF Freight
• Advanced Climate Solutions
• Agente Staffing
• Aqua America Inc.
• Bickford of Bourbonnais
• Clearbrook
• Express Employment Professionals
• Gilman Healthcare Center
• Good Shephard Manor
• Hoekstra Transporation
• IBEW Local 176
• Illinois Department of Central Management Services
• Illinois Department of Children & Family Services
• Illinois Department of Corrections
• Illinois Department of Employment Security
• Illinois Department of Human Services
• Illinois Department of Revenue
• Illinois Department of Transportation
• Illinois State Police
• Illinois Tollway
• Kankakee Community College
• Kankakee County Government
• Kankakee County Training Center
• Kankakee Valley Park District
• MABA 57 Kankakee County Fire Chiefs Association
• Milner Media Partners
• Nexus Employment Solutions
• Nucor Steel
• PACE
• Pactiv
• Peoplelink
• Phantom Harley Davidson
• Pipefitters Local Union 597
• Riverside Healthcare
• Silvas International Inc.
• Speedway
• St. Mary's Hospital
• Vanfab Inc.