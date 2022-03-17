State Rep. Haas hosting job fair on April 20

State Rep. Jackie Haas, R-Kankakee, is hosting a job fair from 9 a.m. to noon Wednesday, April 20, at Knights of Columbus, 187 S. Indiana Ave., Kankakee. Admission and workshops are free.

The day will feature three workshops:

• Effective search strategies for state employment: 9 a.m.

• “I have an interview — now what?” 10 a.m.

• How to write a resume to get you noticed: 11 a.m.

More than 30 employers are slated to take part, and additional employers are expected to sign on as the event gets closer.

For more information, call 815-523-7779 or visit <a href="https://www.rephaas.com" target="_blank">rephaas.com</a>.

The following employers will be taking part in the job fair:

• AAF Flanders

• ABF Freight

• Advanced Climate Solutions

• Agente Staffing

• Aqua America Inc.

• Bickford of Bourbonnais

• Clearbrook

• Express Employment Professionals

• Gilman Healthcare Center

• Good Shephard Manor

• Hoekstra Transporation

• IBEW Local 176

• Illinois Department of Central Management Services

• Illinois Department of Children & Family Services

• Illinois Department of Corrections

• Illinois Department of Employment Security

• Illinois Department of Human Services

• Illinois Department of Revenue

• Illinois Department of Transportation

• Illinois State Police

• Illinois Tollway

• Kankakee Community College

• Kankakee County Government

• Kankakee County Training Center

• Kankakee Valley Park District

• MABA 57 Kankakee County Fire Chiefs Association

• Milner Media Partners

• Nexus Employment Solutions

• Nucor Steel

• PACE

• Pactiv

• Peoplelink

• Phantom Harley Davidson

• Pipefitters Local Union 597

• Riverside Healthcare

• Silvas International Inc.

• Speedway

• St. Mary's Hospital

• Vanfab Inc.