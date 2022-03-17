BBCHS moves forward with HVAC project

BRADLEY — Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School is another step closer to being a fully air-conditioned building.

The BBCHS District 307 School Board approved various expenses Monday totaling $3,876,131 toward the first phase of HVAC and air quality upgrades.

The project is set to begin this summer and expected to take two or three summers and approximately $6 million to complete.

Air conditioning has been a longstanding need at the high school, with only 40% of the school currently air-conditioned.

The upgrades will also mean the school can eliminate its 1948 steam heat boilers.

The costs are being covered by federal COVID-19 (Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund, or ESSER) dollars, as well as using working cash fund bonds and the district’s fund balances.

The work to take place this summer will include adding new heating, ventilation and air conditioning to both levels of the original 1948 wing and to classrooms on each floor of the 1973 addition.

The breakdown of summer 2022 expenses include: $1,440,131 to Ruder Electric; $123,490 to Illini Fire Service; $530,990 to Johnson-Downs Construction; $1,497,770 to Glade Plumbing and Piping Co. for HVAC and mechanical; $58,200 to Otto Baum for masonry; $160,495 to Langlois Roofing; and $65,055 to Corsetti Structural Steel.

Business Manager Chris Hammond said there is a tight window for getting the work done this summer, and the construction company has agreed to work 10-hour days and weekends to try to buy time for a buffer before next school year starts.

“Currently, the project will end basically the Friday before school starts, which obviously is not an ideal time to get tech back into those rooms, and to get desks and stuff back into those rooms,” he said. “So, we are looking at, about each week of work, we’ll get another day and a half spaced out at the end … Hopefully, with two months of work, we will build quite a buffer there.”

Once supplies arrive, the project will get rolling at the end of the school year, he said.