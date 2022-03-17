AMITA Health hosting drive-thru colon cancer screening event

KANKAKEE — AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital Kankakee is planning a drive-thru colon cancer screening event and distribute free screening test kits from 3 to 5 p.m. on Thursday, March 31.

The giveaway will be in the parking lot across from the hospital at 486 Merchant St., Kankakee.

Participants will receive information on colon health, signs and symptoms of colon cancer and risks associated with this disease. Screening test kits will be distributed with instructions on how to complete them.

Registration is required.

Learn more and register at <a href="http://AMITAhealth.org/KankakeeColonScreening" target="_blank">AMITAhealth.org/KankakeeColonScreening</a> or 877-262-5065.

Colon cancer is the second-leading cause of cancer death in the U.S. but is treatable and beatable when detected early.

AMITA Health notes that the testing does not replace a colonoscopy.