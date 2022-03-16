Recruiter: Military testing requirements have evolved

One of the common misconceptions about military service is that anyone off the street can sign up and be accepted.

In reality, many underestimate the mental and intellectual requirements and overestimate the physical requirements for service, according to Staff Sgt. Kenneth McCall, a local recruiter for the Army National Guard.

“I know when I was in high school, kids thought, ‘Oh, if you join the military, you must be dumb,’” said McCall, a recruiter in the Kankakee County area since 2017. “You have to have a level of intelligence to join the military, period. And right now, we need intelligent people to join.”

In order to qualify to enlist in the National Guard or the Army, a person needs to get a minimum score of 31 out of a possible 99 on the Armed Services Vocational Aptitude Battery (ASVAB), a series of tests used to determine a person’s qualification for military service as well as their intellectual and occupational strengths.

The ASVAB tests on 10 subject areas, including general science, arithmetic reasoning, word knowledge, paragraph comprehension, mathematics knowledge, electronics information, auto information, shop information, mechanical comprehension, and assembling objects.

A 50 or above would be considered a good score, though a score between 31 and 49 would qualify someone for quite a few jobs, and the test can be taken multiple times, McCall said.

“The things that are going on in the world, we don’t need a whole lot of brute strength,” he added. “Brute strength, yeah we’ve got people for that, but a lot of the battles we are facing are more technological. The smarter you are and the more skills you have in arts and sciences and mathematics, you will be more beneficial for military service across the board, not just in the National Guard.”

McCall recruits out of local high schools such as Kankakee, Bradley-Bourbonnais, Crete-Monee, Grant Park, Herscher, Momence, St. Anne, Bishop McNamara, Kankakee Trinity Academy and Illinois Lutheran, as well as Kankakee Community College.

One of the major roadblocks McCall faces in the way of recruitment is that many people simply don’t qualify for service, a trend which, unfortunately, seems to be increasing.

Some do not qualify because of not meeting height or weight standards or having a background with the police, but increasingly, people are not qualifying because they are unable to pass the aptitude test.

“In Kankakee County, recently, I think it might have a little something to do with remote learning for the past two years,” he said. “The entrance exam scores for the ASVAB have dropped quite a bit. Not a lot of young people are passing these tests … I think you miss something being in front of an actual teacher in a classroom environment.”

McCall noted that only about 10 percent of Americans are qualified to serve in the military.

“I think that percentage might have dropped with the added medical problems that young men and women are having,” he said. “That’s sad.”

The number of students McCall connects with who are interested in joining the National Guard has remained fairly steady, he said. However, the number of students who qualify for service is on the decline, and while the aptitude test is a factor, it is mostly because of medical reasons.

For example, being on prescription medications for ADHD, anxiety or depression is a disqualifying factor.

Recruitment for the National Guard as a whole has decreased about 30 percent this fiscal year, he said.

Though qualified individuals are rarer these days, there’s another trend McCall has found that can be considered a positive.

He said the number of women he has recruited has steadily increased from 2017 until now. Last year, half the people he recruited were women.

“None of them were superstar athletes, they were just strong, determined young women who wanted to do something that was going to help them in the future and help them pay for school,” he said.

While basic training is physically demanding and challenging, people don’t always realize that their body can adapt and get stronger, as long as they have the mental fortitude to push themselves, he said.

“I have a 110 pound, 5 foot, 1 [inch] young lady who just graduated basic training this past summer, who was a cheerleader for Herscher High School, and she made it through basic training no problem,” he noted. “People think, ‘Oh my God, it’s going to be so physical, I’m not going to be able to do it.’ The human body adapts very well to stresses put on it.”