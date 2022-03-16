Proposal for $100M bond sale in Kankakee could see a vote on May 2

KANKAKEE — If the plan laid out by the Kankakee administration remains on target, the Kankakee City Council will authorize a projected $100 million bond sale on May 2.

And if the current path being eyed holds as projected, the sale of the bonds could begin in June.

The money earned through the bond sale is earmarked to bring the city’s police and fire pension funds to near full funding levels by 2040 — or about the time the state is mandating police and fire pensions be at 90 percent of full funding.

In effect, the sale of bonds are much like a consumer making a purchase with a credit card. The use of the card allows for the acquisition, but the buyer must then repay the borrowed money over time.

The city — like the majority of governmental bodies — sells bonds to pay for something and then tax dollars are used to pay the bond debt.

The city would use two funding streams to pay off the bonds — the 2-percentage-point special sales tax put in place in 2018 which brings in $5.25 million annually and $2.8 million collected through property taxes — at a rate of $8.1 million annually.

By locking in the interest rate — expected to be under 4 percent — the city could save some $20 million through the reduction of its interest rate on outstanding pension debt. The rate is now at 6.75 percent.

According to Kankakee sales tax analysis, the 2-percentage-point tax increase brings in an additional $440,000 to $485,000 monthly.

At Monday’s council Budget Committee, Mayor Chris Curtis said the $96 million to $100 million bond sale designed to fund the city’s police and fire pensions may be voted on its first reading at the April 18 meeting.

If the majority of the 14-member city council approves the plan, the matter will return for its second and final vote on May 2.

However, prior to any of those votes taking place, the council is expected to hear from Robert Vail, senior vice president and managing director of public finance for Bernardi Securities Inc., of Chicago, the city’s bond consultant.

Bernardi went through the city’s bonding situation at a Feb. 14 meeting of the budget committee. On Monday, he will be bringing the entire council up to speed as to what situation it is facing.

In short, the city owes the police pension some $55 million and its fire pension nearly $54 million. Those two figures account for $109 million owed to the pension funds, which, of course, support retired city public safety officers and their spouses.

If the council agrees that this is a matter that needs to be considered and brought to a vote, Curtis and members of his administration will take to bringing the matter to as many community groups as possible within the next few weeks, much as the city did when it promoted and eventually approved the increase in the sales tax rate.

The budget committee’s next meeting is set for 5:30 p.m. April 11. It will be at that meeting where the committee, chaired by 2nd Ward Alderman Mike O’Brien, will likely vote as to whether the bond sale proposal should be brought to the full council for consideration.

As interest rates are climbing, Curtis said the time to act on this is now because as interest rates climb, the amount of money the city would save over the 20-year life of the bonds will decline.