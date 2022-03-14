Kankakee honors four athletes with hall of fame induction

There are now four new faces in the Kankakee High School Athletic Hall of Fame after an induction ceremony on Thursday.

<strong>Jess Gathing</strong>

An Eastridge graduate and Kankakee School District board member, Gathing is a longtime volunteer of Kankakee athletics, youth football, and track and field.

“We just want to give back to the community and when I leave, this is for the community,” he said.

Gathing said he and fellow school board member John Coughlan talk about what they want KSD to look like. “People think it’s just about athletics, but it’s not. ... We just want to make sure the students of Kankakee get a quality education in a quality school.”

<strong>Dominique Kimpel</strong>

A 2011 Kankakee graduate, Kimpel was a track and field standout and still owns records at the school. She won a junior college national championship at Iowa Central Community College before earning All-American status and an NCAA national championship at the University of Alabama.

“Growing up from Kankakee, you don’t think you’ll go other places, see other states or other people; you just think that here is here,” Kimpel said. “It was such a privilege to see so many things, to run, receive a scholarship and gain so much knowledge from what some people say is ‘just running.’”

<strong>Chris Wallace</strong>

Wallace is a 2003 Kankakee graduate and was a standout in football, basketball and baseball. He continued playing football as a quarterback at the University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff. For Wallace, now an Atlanta citizen, to bring his family back to better understand his background was the highlight of the night.

“It’s a once-in-a-lifetime experience. I wanted my children to see this because they didn’t get to see me play sports,” Wallace said. “It was amazing for my family to see this side of their dad and for my wife to get to come experience this.”

<strong>Kathy Gates-Washington</strong>

A 1985 Kankakee graduate and standout tennis player for Eastridge and Kankakee, Gates-Washington made the IHSA State Finals three times before continuing her career at Western Illinois University. She is also a member of the university’s athletic Hall of Fame.

“It’s hard to come up with the words to explain how it feels,” Gates-Washington said. “The bonds that you make as athletes and lessons you learn through the sport, coaches that taught you the lessons and motivated you to excel, it’s all a part of it.”