Alcohol suspected in deadly Iroquois County crash

IROQUOIS — Police believe alcohol was a factor in a collision Saturday on U.S. Route 52 in Iroquois County that claimed the life of Adam Gordon, 46, of Iroquois.

The Iroquois County Sheriff’s Office said Gordon was a passenger in a car driven by Heather Pelehowski, 48, of Donovan.

Gordon was transported to Iroquois Memorial Hospital in Watseka, where he later died of his injuries.

Pelehowski was traveling east on Lincoln Avenue in Iroquois when she failed to yield at a stop sign at Route 52, according to the sheriff’s office. She proceeded to cross Route 52, at which time her vehicle was struck by a semi traveling south on Route 52. The semi was operated by Antoine Woodley, 33, of Humble, Texas.

Pelehowski was transported to Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee where she remains hospitalized. She is facing charges of driving under the influence of alcohol and failure to yield.

Woodley was uninjured and released at the scene.

The accident remains under investigation by the sheriff’s office and the Iroquois County State’s Attorney.