4 arrested after seizure of guns, drugs

KANKAKEE — Four people were arrested Friday after drug enforcement agents say they found drugs, guns, ammunition and drug paraphernalia during a search of a Kankakee home.

Agents with Kankakee Area Metropolitan Enforcement Group, along with Illinois State Police SWAT members, served a warrant at a home in the 300 block of North Illinois Avenue in Kankakee.

Agents seized five firearms, approximately 164.5 grams of cannabis, approximately 6.7 grams of cocaine and multiple rounds of varying calibers of ammunition, according to KAMEG. After the seizures, the following individuals were arrested:

<strong>Anthony Sandoval, 42, Kankakee:</strong> Charged with armed violence, possession of cocaine with intent to deliver, felon in possession of a weapon and unlawful delivery of cannabis (30-500 grams). Sandoval was on parole at the time of his arrest. A Kankakee County judge set Sandoval’s bond at $500,000.

<strong>Christopher A. Gama, 20, Bourbonnais:</strong> Charged with armed violence, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, and unlawful delivery of cannabis (30-500 grams). Gama was wanted on two Kankakee County warrants. Gama’s bond was set at $250,000.

<strong>Ramona E. Ownbey, 46, Kankakee:</strong> Charged with armed violence, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, and unlawful delivery of cannabis (30-500 grams). Ownbey’s bond was set at $100,000.

<strong>Charles R. Blomlie, 20, Kankakee:</strong> Charged with unlawful delivery of a controlled substance. He was released after paying the required bond.

KAMEG is comprised of personnel from the Bourbonnais and Kankakee police departments, as well as the Illinois State Police, the Kankakee County Sheriff’s Department, and the Kankakee County State’s Attorney’s Office.

The public is asked to call KAMEG at 815-933-1710 to report non-emergency information about drugs or gang problems.