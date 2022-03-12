KLASEY: Farmers get a helping hand

When John S. Collier gave up pacing the front of a classroom in Champaign for jouncing along rutted Kankakee County dirt roads in a Model T Ford, he was (pardon the pun) breaking new ground.

On June 1, 1912, the former University of Illinois agriculture instructor assumed the title of county advisor for the Kankakee County Soil and Crop Improvement Association. He was still an educator, although his classroom now consisted of approximately 2,400 farms spread over 402,237 acres of fertile, productive ground. His job was to help Kankakee County farmers learn practices that would maintain fertility and improve the productivity of their land.

According to an Agriculture Census conducted by the federal government in 1910, just over 94 percent of the county’s acreage was farmland. More than three-fourths of the farms were between 50 and 500 acres in size; only 41 farms were 500 acres or more. The average farmer worked 100 acres of land.

Collier and the organization that hired him were both pioneers: the Soil and Crop Improvement Association in Kankakee County was the second such group in Illinois, formed only a few months after one in DeKalb County, while Collier and the advisor in DeKalb County began work on the same date.

The local farm improvement group grew out of a May 23, 1912, meeting at the Kankakee County Courthouse. On May 24, beneath the heading, “Prominent Kankakee County Farmers Plan to Increase Output of the Farms,” the Kankakee Daily Republican reported, “A meeting of representative farmers from all parts of the county was held last night at the courthouse. It was well attended, and much enthusiasm was shown by the large number of farmers and businessmen of the county in attendance.”

A strong incentive for forming a county Soil and Crop Improvement Association, and for hiring a qualified advisor, was an offer of financial support from Sears, Roebuck and Co. Sears, which did a huge mail-order business with families in the nation’s rural areas, offered to pay $1000 per year for three years toward the salary of a qualified advisor. Additional support would be provided by the federal government and local businesses.

Two days after the organizational meeting, the Daily Republican interviewed C.H. Rumley, secretary of the new association. “We are meeting with decided success,” said Rumley, “and are positive that we will have the services of an expert agriculturist and chemist…who will give advice to the farmers of this county and analyze their soil [and] products, free of charge.”

The farm improvement group wasted no time in finding an “expert agriculturist” — Collier was hired and started work only nine days after the May 23 organizational meeting. An office for Collier was established at Kankakee High School, and he was allowed use of the school’s science laboratory for soil tests and other procedures. In exchange for use of the lab, Collier taught a weekly soil analysis class at the school.

Writing about the growth of county advisor programs in early 1913, the publication Breeder’s Gazette noted, “There is something new in the land. A man, clad with no authority to compel but armed with a knowledge of good farm practices, goes about his county, counseling this man and that to reform his ways, forsake his slipshod or erroneous farm practices, and feel change of heart and help in the great movement for farm uplift.”

John Collier and his work in Kankakee County were the focus of a lengthy article in the influential Prairie Farmer Magazine in July 1915. The magazine’s editor, Clifford Gregory, visited the county to observe Collier at work with local farmers.

He discovered that the advisor worked “largely by personal visits to a man’s farm, where his problems can be studied at firsthand. Such a plan takes a lot of time and hard work, of course, but Mr. Collier believes that one man well warmed up is worth half a dozen only slightly singed. The warming-up process is thoroughly done — so thoroughly done — that a man stands but little chance of escape once the county adviser gets on his tail.”

The services offered by the county advisor were in such demand that the Soil and Crop Improvement Association, in its first several years, had to limit membership. Each of the county’s 17 townships was assigned a membership quantity based upon its population. Within a few years, however, membership was opened to any Kankakee County farmer.

Collier organized the Kankakee County Young Men’s Country Club, a group that attracted 830 teenagers and young adults. He was also active in the Kankakee Rotary Club and the YMCA. He served as County Advisor until his death at age 56 on Jan. 12, 1933. In the same year as Collier’s death, the organization he served changed its name to the one it still bears today: the Kankakee County Farm Bureau.

Only three years after the founding of the Kankakee County Soil and Crop Improvement Association, another county-wide organization with strong ties to the University of Illinois was organized. It was the first organization of its kind in the state of Illinois. What was it?

Answer: The Women’s Home Improvement Association began operation here in July 1915. Its first home adviser was Miss Eva Benefiel. She drowned in the Kankakee River in 1916, exactly one year after she arrived in Kankakee to begin her job with the association. Known for many years as the Home Bureau, the organization is now named the Association for Home and Community Education.