Rt. 45-52 accident injures 3

KANKAKEE — A two-vehicle accident on U.S. 45-52 early Thursday morning sent three people to the hospital — one of which was transported by helicopter — and closed the highway for about one hour.

At about 7:45 a.m. Thursday, the Kankakee Fire Department responded to a crash just south of the Economy Inn in south Kankakee. When emergency crews arrived, they found one vehicle on its side in the nearby field with two occupants trapped inside.

It took emergency crews about 45 minutes to remove the people from the vehicle, according to fire officials. Two of the three men involved in the accident were transported to a local hospital and the third person was airlifted to Christ Hospital in Oak Lawn.

Kankakee Fire Chief Bryan LaRoche said the two men transported to an area hospital sustained only minor injuries.

According to Kankakee police, the two vehicles, a Chevy Impala and a Kia SUV, were traveling south on 45-52. At some point, the Impala hit the side rear portion of the Kia, and the impact caused the vehicle to flip on its side, police said.

No tickets have been issued at this time. Further investigation into the crash is pending.