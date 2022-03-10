Museum hosts local author for women's history month

KANKAKEE — In observance of National Women’s History Month, the Kankakee County Museum will host award-winning author and Manteno native Melanie Holmes for a talk highlighting women’s history.

Set for noon Saturday, March 26, her talk will be based on her newest book, “The Secret Life of Postcards.” The book released in 2021 is sold exclusively through Kankakee County Museum’s gift shop.

Analyzing the art and symbolism of vintage postcards, Holmes will highlight lessons revealed by these tiny pieces of communication. Messages scribbled on the backs of postcards tell much about the lives of females at the turn of the 20th century.

These were the days before the 19th Amendment was passed. The community is invited to the event to join the discussion about not just women’s lives, but also about the specific cards from the Kankakee area. They’re part of a large collection that belonged to her grandmother, Elsie Costigan Lemenager, who was daughter of Mary LeVasseur and Dan Costigan Jr. of Herscher.

Registration is requested. Register by calling 815-932-5279, online at <a href="http://kankakeecountymuseum.com" target="_blank">kankakeecountymuseum.com</a>, or via email at kankakeecounty museum@gmail.com.

The museum is at 801 S. 8th Ave., Kankakee. The museum will be open after the talk until 4 p.m.