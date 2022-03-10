Kankakee School Board hears COVID-19 survey results

KANKAKEE — It seems opinions are divided when it comes to how people in Kankakee School District 111 feel about COVID-19, according to survey results presented during Tuesday’s Kankakee School Board meeting at Mark Twain Primary School.

Though answers were split on whether or not people wanted to continue wearing masks, the highest-rated response was that people’s masking choices should be respected, according to the presentation.

Other responses raised concerns about remote students not attending school or completing schoolwork, the cleanliness and sanitation of schools, and the need to keep kids home when they are sick.

Superintendent Genevra Walters reviewed the results of the survey conducted last week via ThoughtExchange.

The board approved a 16-month contract for $30,000 with the company during a special meeting Feb. 24.

Walters said the district is now mask-optional, a change which was prompted by an email from State Superintendent Carmen Ayala.

There was no board vote on whether to stop or continue mask requirements.

“[Ayala] said all schools in Illinois were optional, so I didn’t see a reason for us to vote on the state superintendent’s directive,” she said. “We are going to go with her directive.”

Walters said the survey asking for thoughts on COVID-19 mitigations was the first use of the company’s services and noted that community input would be sought on other topics as well.

“We purchased ThoughtExchange not only for the purpose of giving information around COVID, but also to get information from multiple sources around any issue where we need more information from stakeholders in order to make a decision,” she said.

Survey participants are given open-ended questions and invited to share their thoughts anonymously. After answering, participants can access the answers of others and rate how much they agree with their responses.

The COVID-19 survey garnered 1,481 participants, 1,364 responses or “thoughts,” and 44,629 thought ratings.

More than half of participants, about 54%, were from Kankakee High School.

About 53% of participants were students, while 24% were parents, and 23% were staff.

The survey asked, “As we adjust to living with COVID-19 and transition from a pandemic to a more standard public health approach, what supports, strategies, and procedures should we consider?”

Walters said the top-rated thought was, “Bullying for wearing or not wearing a mask needs to be addressed quickly and swiftly; [show] kindness to each other whether someone is not wearing a mask or not.”

Participants were also asked to give a direct answer to the question, “Now that the governor has removed the state mask mandate, how do you feel about you or your child wearing a mask at school?”

When asked this question, 429 (31%) said they would continue to wear a mask at all times; 646 (46%) said they would wear a mask sometimes, when it feels necessary; 249 (18%) said they would not wear a mask; and 76 (5%) said they did not know what they would do.

Walters added that the ThoughtExchange survey format would help to gather feedback from people who aren’t comfortable expressing their opinion in public or on Facebook.

“I think it’s really important to understand that sometimes the people that speak the loudest are not necessarily representing the diversity within our district,” she said. “The differences in people’s opinion have become more and more evident in a lot of the things that we’re doing.”

Walters also updated the board on current COVID-19 numbers.

As of Tuesday, there have been 129 adults and 242 students who have tested positive, for a total of 371 this school year.

She also reported that quarantine numbers were down, with seven students and no adults currently required to quarantine.

