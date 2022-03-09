Watseka students show they have spirit raising funds for wounded Bradley officer

WATSEKA — A year after they were unable to have a spirit week due to the pandemic, students and staff at Watseka Community High School showed their spirit in a big way — helping wounded Bradley Police Officer Tyler Bailey in the process.

Through spirit week activities, students and staff raised $8,600 for the officer as he continues to recover after being shot during a Dec. 29 call to a Bradley hotel. Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic was killed during the incident.

The school has a connection with Officer Bailey, who is a friend to Kyle Nevilles. Nevilles is in his first year as assistant principal at the junior high and high school.

“The funds we raise go to someone who is in need,” said Amy Bandur, the school’s student council sponsor. “Someone said it would be nice to raise the money for Mr. Nevilles’ friend.”

The amount raised was a pleasant surprise.

“I had no idea they would raise this much,” Nevilles said. “I thought if we get a couple hundred dollars, or a thousand, it would be appreciated by Tyler’s family. It was never about the money. It was about helping Tyler, [his wife] Sydney and their families. This just means the world.”

Nevilles took an active role in the fundraising, even taking a pie to the face. Bandur said Nevilles told staff members he would let them pick out an outfit he would wear to school for $500. They hit the goal, and he wore the outfit Tuesday.

Then, if another $750 was raised, he would kiss a cow. Check. He puckered up on Friday.

By Thursday, Nevilles said $3,500 had been raised through several events, including placing students and staff in jail and having them get money for their release. There was a bake sale. Then there was the throw a pie at a teacher. Four teachers were recruited. Nevilles was among them.

On Thursday, Bandur said they came up with the idea that if the students raised $1,000, Nevilles would spend the night on the school’s roof. That contest would go from 8 a.m. to noon, Bandur said.

“Before it was 8 o’clock, they had raised $1,000,” Nevilles recalled.

Some teachers decided to get in on the fundraising.

Erika Sterrenberg, Claire Henneike, Kimra Anderson and Bandur would join Nevilles on the roof each for an additional $1,000.

“I was busy doing something and heard my name come over the loudspeaker that I was going to be on the roof,” Bandur said. “One of my fellow teachers put my name in.”

Nevilles said the night on the roof will hopefully occur when the weather is warmer.

As fun as it was raising the money, Bandur said the students enjoyed just being able to do this after the past two years due to the pandemic.

“Honestly, it was nice having fun again,” Bandur said. “We weren’t able to have assemblies, prom was held differently. It has been kind of crazy.

“This was really refreshing. The seniors were freshmen when they had a regular year. It was fun to be able to be around one another.”