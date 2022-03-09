Threat of backhoe working, sewer back payments coming to Bradley

BRADLEY — Some 45 percent of past-due sewer accounts have been brought up to current status only weeks after the Bradley Village Board agreed to a much more aggressive approach in regard to collections.

The village was set on a path to dig up the sewer line connecting a property to the collection system. When the sewer service is disconnected, the water service is also turned off, thereby making the building uninhabitable.

According to village finance director Rob Romo, the village has about 6,500 sewer accounts, meaning the vast majority are up to date. The village, however, has been carrying some accounts which have failed to pay for upwards of 10-12 years.

The administration finally came to the point where enough time had been given.

Romo estimated that $154,000 is still in need of collection and more properties will receive door-hanger messages that the account balance needs to be addressed in order to maintain service.

“We are not surprised by the [payment] response,” Romo said Tuesday. “We don’t want to cut off anyone’s service.”

He said about 40 more door postings will soon be made.

He noted of the first 40 postings, only six properties had not made arrangements to settle the account. He said four of the dwellings appear to vacant. With the other two, there are landlord-tenant disputes as to who is responsible for the payment.

Hearings will be set up within the next few weeks to have these issues resolved for these properties.

The goal is that once all the accounts have been addressed, the village will keep a tighter check on the accounts so large unpaid balances do not occur.