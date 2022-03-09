State police investigate double-fatal crash

The driver of a vehicle involved in a double-fatal crash Tuesday afternoon, which claimed the life of a retired Watseka school teacher, will be charged with aggravated DUI causing an accident that resulted in death or injury.

Javon R. Frazier, 24, of Kankakee, was arrested after he was released from the hospital Wednesday, Kankakee County Assistant State’s Attorney Val Gunderson said. Frazier will be in court Thursday or Friday for a bond hearing.

Illinois State Police District 21 at Ashkum said the two-vehicle crash occurred at 5:55 p.m. Tuesday on Illinois Route 17 at Illinois Route 1, which is located approximately 7 miles east of Kankakee near Sun River Terrace.

Kankakee Coroner Bob Gessner identified the victims as Karen K. Sutfin, 72, of Watseka, and Prince D. Trowell, 27, of Kankakee. They were both pronounced dead at the crash scene, state police said.

A preliminary investigation by state police indicated the Chevrolet Colorado driven by Sutfin’s husband was traveling west on Route 17 and was attempting to turn left, on a green arrow traffic signal, onto Route 1. Sutfin was a passenger in the Colorado, driven by her husband, Joseph, 77. She was wearing a seatbelt, Gessner said.

Joseph Sutfin was transported to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries.

The second vehicle was traveling east at a high rate of speed on Illinois 17, failed to stop at the stop light, and struck Sutfin’s vehicle. Trowell was a front-seat passenger in a Buick driven by Frazier. Trowell was not wearing a seatbelt, Gessner said.

Traffic was rerouted for approximately five hours due to the crash investigation.

Karen Sutfin was a longtime Watseka school teacher, noted Watseka Mayor John Allhands. In fact, Allhands said, Karen Sutfin was his social studies teacher in sixth grade. He also noted that her husband, Joseph, was also a longtime Watseka High School math teacher as well as a track coach.

“They are very well known here. They are always involved in things. They were the epitome of a Watseka couple,” the mayor said. “They always had a kind word. They were always happy.”

Allhands noted Joseph Sutfin was still involved with high school track meets.

“They were always visible,” he said. “Just a great couple.”