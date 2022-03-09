Juveniles suspected in Perry Farm bathroom fire

The bathrooms at Perry Farm Park Pavilion remained closed Tuesday following vandalism reports of a fire that caused damage estimated at $1,000.

An investigation by Kankakee County Sheriff’s deputies continues, with juveniles believed to be the culprits in the incident that occurred at 5:40 p.m. Monday.

There are surveillance cameras in the park, said Cherie Smolkovich, the park district’s community outreach and marketing director. Smolkovich does not recall any other acts of vandalism in the park recently.

The pavilion is located near the Exploration Station in the front of the park, which is located in the 400 block of North Kennedy Drive in Bourbonnais Township.