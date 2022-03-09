County board members voice support for Ukraine

Several Kankakee County Board members voiced their support for Ukraine during their meeting Tuesday and look to show that support in a public way in the coming weeks.

Board chairman Andy Wheeler said he had discussions with board member Stephen Liehr prior to the meeting about if they could, as a board, do or say anything to show support for Ukraine, the Eastern European country being invaded by Russia.

“There’s many on the board that do [support Ukraine] and are appreciative of the Russian people who stood up against what their government is doing right now,” Wheeler said.

Wheeler added he talked to the Kankakee Veterans Assistance Commission and learned that it would not be improper for the county to fly the Ukrainian flag in a subordinate position to the U.S. flag that flies at the Kankakee County Courthouse on Court Street in downtown Kankakee.

“It would remind the public that we’re thinking about [Ukrainians],” he said.

Wheeler said he was told by vendors that it will take six weeks to be able to purchase a Ukrainian flag, but he wouldn’t just go spend the money if the board didn’t want to do it or if it was uncomfortable for some members.

“I will wait until the [Executive Committee meeting], but you guys can tell me by head nod — do we want to make that statement and then get it on order?” he asked.

Board member Larry Kerkstra said he appreciated Wheeler for bringing up the topic to the board.

“I think it’s one thing that we need to stand in solidarity for people over [in Ukraine],” Kerkstra said.

He suggested possibly hanging blue and yellow bunting instead, but Wheeler said the vendor said it couldn’t make something like that.

Instead of waiting for an OK from the Executive Committee for the purchase of the Ukrainian flag, board members offered to donate their own money to purchase a flag now, so they don’t have to wait two more weeks for an approval.

“I’d be willing to help you with the $80 expenditure,” board member Steven Hunter said. “I’m not hearing adverse comments about what we can’t do, and I’m not asking you to do something unilaterally. But I’m sure if you poll the attendees here, I’m sure we could come up with the 80 bucks.”

Kerkstra then immediately pledged his monetary support.

“Mr. Chairman, I’d like to put in a $20 donation right now to purchase the Ukrainian flag to display at our [courthouse],” he said. “... It won’t cost the county anything.”

Board member Tinker Parker offered to pay for the entire cost of the flag.

“If it’s not a problem, I’ll go ahead and order the [flag] on my own dime,” Wheeler said. “We’ll talk about how to split it up later. We’ll make sure in the Executive Committee we have the authority to fly it. I just want to get it on order now because I don’t want to wait another month. Unfortunately, I think we’re going to be seeing this situation protracted for a long period of time so I expect us to probably buy more flags as this one gets tattered.”