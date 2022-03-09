Calendar of events: March 8-19

<strong>March 9</strong>

<strong>Ladies’ Bunco Night</strong>

Herscher Legion Community Center (102 S. Oak St., Herscher) will host a ladies’ night out featuring games of Bunco. The cost is $5 per person. Organizers request that participants bring a snack to share. There will be 50/50 and door prize drawings and a cash bar. Doors open at 5:45 p.m. and games begin at 6:30 p.m.

<strong>» More info: 815-426-9867</strong>

<strong>Shamrock Tin Paint Night</strong>

From 6 to 8 p.m. at Top Notch Knots & Pots (1260 Larry Power Road, Bourbonnais), paint a St. Patrick’s Day-themed tin sign. The cost is $20 with all supplies included. Participants are permitted to bring their own snacks and beverages.

<strong>» RSVP: 815-735-1335 (Kathie Eastman); <a href="mailto:kathieastmandesigns@gmail.com" target="_blank">kathieastmandesigns@gmail.com</a></strong>

<strong>March 10</strong>

<strong>Kankakee Kultivators Meeting/Presentation</strong>

The Kankakee Kultivators will meet from 1 to 3 p.m. in the Kankakee Public Library’s 4th Floor Auditorium. The meeting will include a presentation by Deb Terrill about her newest program, “Seed to Table.” Anyone interested in seeds and gardening is invited to this free event. Registration is not required.

<strong>» <a href="http://facebook.com/kankakeekultivators" target="_blank">facebook.com/kankakeekultivators</a></strong>

<strong>March 11</strong>

<strong>Mental Health Network Roundtable</strong>

At 8 a.m. in the dining room at Riverside Medical Center, the Mental Health Network of Kankakee County is hosting its monthly roundtable on the subject of encouraging forgiveness, particularly in youths. The speaker will be Aaron Clark of Youth for Christ and S.T.O.P. the Violence.

<strong>» Tickets: <a href="http://bit.ly/3sNVRCF" target="_blank">bit.ly/3sNVRCF</a></strong>

<strong>LEGO Mania</strong>

From 5:30 to 7 p.m. at Merchant Street Art Gallery of Artists with Autism, create and build LEGO objects together. The program is for any level of expertise with LEGOs.

<strong>» <a href="mailto:info@merchantstreetartgallery.org" target="_blank">info@merchantstreetartgallery.org</a></strong>

<strong>March 12</strong>

<strong>Spring Fever at Woldhuis</strong>

From 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., the Woldhuis Farms Sunrise Greenhouse will celebrate spring with a greenhouse opening and seminar on growing fruits.

<strong>» 815-465-6310</strong>

<strong>Bourbonnais PD Polar Plunge</strong>

At 9 a.m. in the police department’s west parking lot (700 Main St. NW, Bourbonnais), the Bourbonnais Police Department will once again participate in Polar Plunge as the kickoff for its fundraising efforts benefitting the Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics.

<strong>» <a href="http://bit.ly/BPDPolarPlunge" target="_blank">bit.ly/BPDPolarPlunge</a></strong>

<strong>Braidwood Polar Plunge</strong>

At 10 a.m. at the Braidwood Rec Club (33915 S. Rt #53, Braidwood), participants are invited to take part in the annual Polar Plunge for Special Olympics. You can join those entering the open water at the Rec Center or find a creative way to plunge from home.

<strong>» <a href="http://soill.donordrive.com/event/PlungeBraidwood" target="_blank">bit.ly/BraidwoodPolarPlunge</a></strong>

<strong>St. Patrick’s Day Craft Show</strong>

From noon to 5 p.m. at Northfield Square mall, vendors and small businesses will set up for a craft show throughout the mall. Vendor space is available for $35.

<strong>» Vendor registration: 815-386-0278</strong>

<strong>March 13</strong>

<strong>Project SUN Open House</strong>

From 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. at Morning Star Baptist Church (570 N. Harrison Ave., Kankakee), Project SUN will host an informational open house. The local organization is a network dedicated to fostering a family-driven and youth-guided children’s behavioral health system of care.

<strong>» 815-304-5933, <a href="mailto:projectsun@cfkrv.org" target="_blank">projectsun@cfkrv.org</a></strong>

<strong>March 16</strong>

<strong>Capture the Leprechaun</strong>

From 4:15 to 5 p.m. at Exploration Station, 1095 Perry St., Bourbonnais, children ages 3 to 8 are invited for a STEAM program where they will build a leprechaun trap from a variety of materials. There is an $8 program fee.

<strong>» More info: <a href="http://btpd.org" target="_blank">btpd.org</a> or 815-933-9905</strong>

<strong>March 19</strong>

<strong>2nd Annual St. Patrick’s 5K Run/Walk</strong>

At 10 a.m., dress in green and take part in a 5K run/walk along the Kankakee River. This is for participants 21 and over, as drinks will be distributed along the trail. In addition to drinks, participants will receive a finisher’s medal, shirt and post-race beer. The event is presented by Brickstone Brewery. Register by March 13.

» Register: <strong><a href="http://kvpd.com" target="_blank">kvpd.com</a></strong>

March 13, 7-10 p.m.

From 7 to 10 p.m. at 5 Star Wings (125 W. Station St., Kankakee), the Art of Storytelling returns for an open mic open to all types of performances, including music, comedy, poetry and more.

The evening will feature Jeronimo, a spoken word artist from Chicago. Music will be provided by Money Makin' Mitch.

The cost for entry is $10 and menu options will be available.

» <a href="http://facebook.com/TheeAos" target="_blank">facebook.com/TheeAos</a>