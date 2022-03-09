Annual Springfest 5K returns to Manteno on April 23

MANTENO — The Manteno Springfest 5K run and 2-mile walk will return April 23. At 9 a.m., the race will begin in front of the Manteno American Legion, 117 N. Walnut St., Manteno.

The run will proceed down Walnut to Legacy Park before going back to the Legion. The path will be on city streets and the paved bike trail. Organizers say the course will be well-marked with volunteers at every turn.

The cost is $15 per racer with an additional $5 for a commemorative beer stein. All runners, walkers and volunteers will receive a small commemorative bird house. Age group awards will be presented for the 5K only.

The Manteno High School Band will perform the national anthem and additional music, while Boy Scout Troop 382 will post the colors about 15 minutes before the race.

Manteno Mayor Tim Nugent will fire the starter pistol and Legion motorcycle riders will escort lead runners through a portion of the course. They will also offer a “battle cart” to assist any runners along the way.

This event is organized by the Kankakee River Running Club and hosted by the Manteno American Legion. Proceeds will be donated to the Manteno Legion and its veterans.

For more information or to register, go to <a href="https://www.racerpal.com/races/springfest" target="_blank">racerpal.com/races/springfest</a>. To volunteer for the race, email Dan Gerber at <a href="mailto:gerb959@gmail.com" target="_blank">gerb959@gmail.com</a>.