Kankakee OKs liquor license classifications

KANKAKEE — Following two failed motions to deal with potential expansion of gaming cafes in Kankakee, the Kankakee City Council approved a new liquor control ordinance.

By a 10-3 vote, the council approved the final reading for the revised ordinance, the chief change being the creation of a gaming cafe license.

At issue was the limiting of those licenses to six. Currently, there are four establishments which would seemingly fall under the newly created Class V license.

As it reads, the license for video gaming cafes — locations for which the “primary or major business focus is video gaming,” meaning the service of alcohol and food is incidental to the operation of the gaming terminals — is limited to six.

The cost to license a gaming cafe yearly is also the most expensive at $3,750, three times the $1,250 fee for taverns and lounges.

There is the likely potential that two other such establishments could be filling those licenses — the first being the yet-to-be-completed Amar Market, 1620 E. Maple St., and the second being the proposed Ricky Rockets Fuel Center, just northeast of the East Court Street and Interstate 57 interchange.

While Amar Market has opened, the location does not have licensing for gaming as that portion of the property is not completed.

Ricky Rockets, of course, has yet been started. Mayor Chris Curtis informed council members that he spoke with the development’s ownership and the project is on schedule to begin this spring.

The approval of the liquor control license ordinance was motioned by Larry Osenga and seconded by Dave Crawford, both R-3.

However, before any votes were cast, Alderwoman Cherry Malone Marshall and Alderman Michael Prude, both D-1, sought to amend the motion so there could be one additional Class V license. Malone Marshall and Prude sought to have one license added so an establishment could be placed in the 1st Ward.

Malone Marshall noted there are empty lots and vacant buildings where such an establishment could be placed.

After discussion, the attempt to amend the motion was defeated by a 7-6 vote. One council member, Mike Cobbs, D-6, was not at Monday’s meeting.

A second attempt to remove the Class V portion of the ordinance so it could be discussed further was then made by Carl Brown, D-7, and seconded by Prude. By an 8-5 vote, the attempt was defeated.

The original motion was then brought to the floor for vote and approved.