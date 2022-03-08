Gas prices soar to record highs

This is certainly a different type of sticker shock.

Prices at the gas pump are now well more than $4 per gallon after the average price for a gallon of gasoline in Illinois increased 46.7 cents this past week, according to a GasBuddy survey of 4,378 stations in Illinois.

Prices in Illinois are 70.2 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and $1.43 per gallon higher than a year ago. The cheapest station in Illinois was priced at $3.57 per gallon on Sunday while the most expensive was $5.19 per gallon, a difference of $1.62.

Published reports also revealed prices well more than $5 per gallon in California though the national average Monday was $4.06 per gallon, according to GasBuddy.

“There are few words to describe the unprecedented rise in gasoline prices over the last week, with massive spikes coast to coast in both gasoline and diesel prices, as oil prices jump to their highest since 2008,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

“Forget the $4-per-gallon mark, the nation will soon set new all-time record highs and we could push closer to a national average of $4.50 per gallon. California could be heading for $5.50 per gallon with more stations charging $6 and beyond.”

The volatility is thanks in large part to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the uncertainty it has caused in regard to oil supplies coming out of Russia.

“We’ve never been in this situation before, with this level of uncertainty,” De Haan said. “As we lose a major global producer under the weight of deserving bipartisan sanctions for invading a sovereign country, the cost is high. Americans will be feeling the pain of the rise in prices for quite some time, with little good news foreseen.”

Oil prices surged to a 14-year high, according to a story by NPR. Russian oil has so far been spared Western sanctions in an effort to minimize economic fallout in the U.S. and Europe. Yet, the price of Brent crude oil, the global benchmark, was more than $130 per barrel. That’s the highest mark since 2008.

Locally, gas prices in Kankakee County ranged from $4.19 to $4.59 per gallon, according to <a href="http://gasbuddy.com" target="_blank">gasbuddy.com</a>. Gas prices in Watseka ranged from $4.09 to $4.29 per gallon.

