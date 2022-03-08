Bourbonnais School Board sets meeting to review board member applications

BOURBONNAIS — The Bourbonnais Elementary School Board will review applications to fill a vacancy on the board during a special meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the District 53 administration building.

The only item on the agenda for the special meeting is a closed session to discuss board member applications. The meeting is not open to the public. The deadline to apply to fill the open board seat is 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.

“We will all get to see the applications for the first time on Wednesday, and we’ll take a look and decide who we want to interview out of that,” Board President Jayne Raef said.

Raef said the plan is to select four or five applicants to interview, and conduct the interviews in a closed session prior to the regular board meeting on March 15. If necessary, the interviews may be split between March 14 and 15.

Then, the plan is to make an announcement of whom the board would like to appoint during the open session meeting March 15.

The appointee would fill the seat of former board member Priscilla Dwyer, who resigned one month ago after serving less than a year on the board, citing differences with board and district leadership.

The new board member would serve until the next consolidated general election in April 2023.