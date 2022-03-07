Volunteers sought for financial education program

The University of Illinois is looking for Money Mentor volunteers who live or work in Grundy, Kankakee, Will, DuPage, Kane and Kendall counties.

The program’s volunteers help provide financial education and coaching to individuals. Mentoring consists of working one-on-one with people who have asked for help with their personal finances and community outreach through displays, community talks, or other projects.

The next training session will begin April 28 and will be offered virtually via Zoom. It will include both self-directed work on the Learn at Illinois Extension platform and class discussions online. Each week there will be homework in the form of activities, readings, and online discussions. Assistance is available for anyone who is not familiar or comfortable with Zoom meetings or online coursework.

Volunteers serve where they live or work. A one-time $40 fee helps cover training and material costs, and partial scholarships are available if needed. Register at <a href="https://web.extension.illinois.edu/registration/?RegistrationID=25223" target="_blank">bit.ly/MoneyMentorsTraining</a>.

For more information, contact Kathy Sweedler, consumer economics educator, at sweedler@illinois.edu or 217-333-7672.