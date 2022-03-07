Students invited to learn more about KCC program

WATSEKA — Information sessions are set for March for Kankakee Community College’s Fast Path transfer program.

An in-person event will be 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 16, at KCC’s Miner South Extension Center, 1488 E. Walnut St., Watseka. A virtual information session will be at 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 23 via Zoom.

The Fast Path Program uses a schedule of two classes at a time, two days a week for students to earn an Associate in Arts transfer degree in two years, all in Watseka. New classes begin every eight weeks. Students are in class for about three hours a day, two days a week. The course sequence, dates and times are prearranged and guaranteed.

“We’ve done the planning and taken the guesswork out of college,” said Nancy Schunke, center coordinator and Fast Path advisor. “Fast Path students have a support system they can rely on. We mentor, guide and coach each student and give them the tools they need to be successful, including a new laptop.”

Applications are now being accepted, and classes will begin in August. The program admits a maximum of 20 students each year.

For questions or to RSVP for an information session, contact Schunke at nschunke@kcc.edu or phone 815-802-8784.