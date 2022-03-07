Hundred Club seeks assist

The <strong>Kankakee County</strong> region is all too familiar with the pain and anguish that revolves around the sudden, tragic and violent ending of a police officer’s or firefighter’s life.

Unfortunately, it has been witnessed here more than we would like to acknowledge — most recently with the brutal slaying of <strong>Bradley Police Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic</strong> on Dec. 29 at a Bradley hotel.

To help deal with the financial stress associated with a duty-related death, the <strong>Hundred Club of Kankakee County</strong> assists officers’ families with a $10,000 donation made within a 24- to 48-hour period following the tragedy.

<strong>State Sen. Patrick Joyce</strong>, D-Essex, is now seeking to assist the Hundred Club, which has clubs throughout the country, with gaining more contributions.

“First responders put their lives on the line for our community and we should have an easier option to give back,” he said.

Through legislation that has already cleared the <strong>Illinois House</strong>, the state Senate will be considering ratifying <strong>House Bill 4161</strong> which adds the Hundred Club as a donation option on state income tax returns.

If all goes as planned, the option will be available to Illinois residents beginning in 2023.

Currently, the local Hundred Club raises the bulk of its money through the $125 annual dues to the organization that has approximately 500 members. It is a nonprofit organization.

“This gives people a much greater opportunity to assist,” Joyce said. “This will be an easy way to expand the good work the Hundred Club provides.”

The House Bill was sponsored by <strong>State Rep. Fran Hurley,</strong> D-Chicago.

Currently, law provides similar donations options on state individual tax returns for the following funds: <strong>Wildlife Preservation Fund; Alzheimer’s Disease Research, Care and Support Fund; Assistance to the Homeless Fund; Diabetes Research Fund; Hunger Relief Fund</strong>; and <strong>Ronald McDonald House Charities Fund</strong>.

Joyce said he does not envision any opposition to the bill so approval could happen shortly.

“I’ve been doing everything I can to make the general public aware that we support and care for our first responders,” he said.

The Hundred Club has been serving the first responders community for more than 55 years.