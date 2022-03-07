Growing presence of fentanyl a concern

KANKAKEE — The Kankakee area saw a 45,000 percent increase in the amount of heroin seized by law enforcement from 2020 to 2021.

For fentanyl and carfentanyl, there was an 8,000 percent increase.

The staggering numbers were reported recently by the Kankakee Area Metropolitan Enforcement Group and its partner, Illinois State Police.

The group published its drug enforcement activity in its annual report, which is conducted on a fiscal year basis.

Overall, KAMEG agents made 142 seizures of drugs in 2021 with an estimated street value of just over $5.4 million. Drugs seized include illegally possessed cannabis (373,815 units), cocaine (623 units), crack (210 units), ecstasy (131.50 units), fentanyl and carfentanyl (721.2 units), heroin (10,762 units), methamphetamine (122 units), and more.

KAMEG is one of nine Metropolitan Enforcement Groups statewide that are a collaborative effort among state, federal and local law enforcement agencies to enforce Illinois drug laws and investigate street gang activity. These groups include personnel from state police and local law agencies. KAMEG covers Kankakee, Iroquois and Ford counties.

KAMEG is led by Director Clayt Wolfe, who was among five MEG directors taking part in a press conference in late February with ISP Director Brendan F. Kelly to release annual data and discuss what they said was an “urgent need to address the continued epidemic of opioid and meth addiction across the state.”

Statewide, MEGs dramatically increased the amount of drugs and weapons seized in 2021. The total efforts of the nine groups netted drug seizures valued at approximately $71 million.

The largest percentage increase in drug seizures statewide was for fentanyl, which saw a nearly 400 percent increase. Heroin and meth seizures saw an increase of 260 percent and 190 percent, respectively.

MEGs made a total of 2,229 seizures of illegally possessed drugs statewide.

<strong>Local prosecutions</strong>

Wolfe said KAMEG is working to bring down those perpetuating the drug problem.

The state secured 48 convictions on KAMEG cases in 2021, according to Kankakee County Assistant State’s Attorney Val Gunderson, who leads the office’s drug prosecution division.

Kelly said prosecution is a goal for MEGs statewide.

“Through the strong state, local and federal partnerships of the MEG units, drug enforcement across our state is focused on apprehending violent, drug-trafficking criminals profiting off the pain of those losing loved ones to dangerous drugs,” Kelly said.

<strong>Fentanyl</strong>

Continuing to be a major concern due to its deadly consequences is fentanyl, which is a synthetic opioid that is 80-100 times stronger than morphine.

Fentanyl is added to heroin to increase its potency. When a user purchases and uses what they think is heroin, the presence of fentanyl can result in an overdose.

Now, KAMEG agents are seeing cocaine laced with fentanyl on a more frequent basis, Wolfe said.

Earlier this year, Kankakee County Coroner Bob Gessner said some toxicology reports of overdose victims showed cannabis and methamphetamine laced with fentanyl.

“While KAMEG has not had any direct investigations involving cannabis and fentanyl, no doubt it is out there and I would assume we will be seeing more of that in the future,” Wolfe said.

He said law enforcement is also finding an increase in oxycodone, Xanax and other pills being cut with fentanyl, or simply pure fentanyl pressed in the form of fake prescription-based pills.

“This is a huge concern as these pills contain lethal amounts of fentanyl but buyers are unaware,” Wolfe said. “KAMEG works closely with Coroner Gessner in our investigations as we continue to battle the opioid crisis.”

<strong>Emerging threats</strong>

Wolfe said methamphetamine use is on the rise.

“Methamphetamine has certainly become more prevalent in our communities over the recent months,” he said. “While we are still seeing some homemade product, we are seeing a huge increase in crystal methamphetamine coming from our southern U.S. borders and into our communities, resulting in more methamphetamine-based investigations and arrests.”

Other areas of continued concern for the local area, he said, are the rates of illegal cannabis, ecstasy and pharmaceuticals. KAMEG also keeps psychedelics, such as LSD and psilocybin, on the radar.

“While LSD is not historically a popular narcotic in our area, KAMEG still has seizures on occasion,” he said.

Regardless of the substance, Wolfe said the group will remain diligent in the fight against drugs.

“KAMEG will continue to be persistent and pursue narcotics traffickers and dealers who put these deadly substances into our communities,” he said.

Wolfe urged anyone with information related to the trafficking, sales and distribution of narcotics, as well as firearms, gang and human trafficking related offenses, to contact KAMEG at 815-933-1710.

KAMEG agents reported the following information in its annual reports from the three previous years:

<strong>Cocaine</strong>

<strong>2021:</strong> 623 units in 12 seizures totaling $74,722

<strong>2020:</strong> 6,866 units in 19 seizures totaling $686,600

<strong>2019:</strong> 9,889 in 37 seizures totally $988,980

<strong>Heroin</strong>

<strong>2021:</strong> 10,762 units in 22 seizures with a $1.2 million street value

<strong>2020:</strong> 23.8 units in 26 seizures with a $2,380 street value

<strong>2019:</strong> 7.2 units in 15 seizures with a $1,080 street value

<strong>Fentanyl/carfentanyl</strong>

<strong>2021:</strong> 721 units in 4 seizures with a $86,000 street value

<strong>2020:</strong> 9 units in 6 seizures with a $900 street value

<strong>2019:</strong> No seizures made

<strong>All illegal drug seizures</strong>

<strong>2021:</strong> 142 seizure totaling $5,388,436

<strong>2020:</strong> 218 seizures totaling $1,032,034

<strong>2019:</strong> 161 seizures totaling $4,500,992

<em>Source: Illinois State Police</em>

“The volume of the availability of narcotics like heroin, methamphetamine and fentanyl in our area is a continued concern."

Clayt Wolfe, KAMEG director