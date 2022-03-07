Fire closes Perry Farm restrooms

BOURBONNAIS — A fire Monday evening in the restrooms at the Perry Farm Park pavilion caused approximately $1,000 in damage, according to Bourbonnais Fire Protection District Chief Jim Keener.

Keener said the incident is being investigated and the Bourbonnais Township Park District is reporting it as vandalism.

“Due to vandalism, the restrooms at Perry Farm Park pavilion are closed until further notice,” read a post on the Bourbonnais Township Park District’s Facebook page.

No further information is available at this time.