KANKAKEE — In the pre-dawn hour of Feb. 15, Kankakee Township farmer Dave Wulff was awaken at about 2 a.m. by a friend passing by his property.

His tool shed was on fire.

Within the span of the next five to six hours, Wulff watched in stunned silence as the possessions he had amassed since he became a farmer went up in flames.

Among the destroyed property: Numerous John Deere tractors, a combine, pick-up truck, corn planter, soybean drill, vegetable planters, hand tools, power tools, a 250-gallon propane tank and hybrid corn seed for this spring’s planting. Anything and everything associated with his grain and vegetable farming operations went up in flames.

Just like that.

Between the sheds, equipment and numerous other possession stored in these three sheds which had been made into hub of his farming and custom farming operation, Wulff said the loss could easily reach $1 million.

It was estimated the fire inside the three-building tool shed may have reached temperatures exceeding 1,000 degrees. After viewing the carnage of twisted and mangled metal, that statement is not hard to imagine.

In a short video he took with his mobile phone that night, he uttered: “There goes my life. Up in flames.”

<strong>SPRING QUICKLY APPROACHING</strong>

As he walked in and around the location where the shed once stood, the concrete floor is the only portion of the structure which remains.

Because the insurance process takes a significant amount of time to complete, the property remains largely unchanged since that fateful morning.

At least nine fire departments responded to battle the Splear Road structure fire. The site still smoldered days later.

And if things were not stressful enough, on this Wednesday afternoon, the early March temperatures soared into the mid-50s. While he nudged burned tools and equipment, with his boots, he was well aware of what Mother Nature was telling him on this day: Spring is on its way.

For all practical matter, every meaningful material possession Wulff had was in this collection of tool sheds.

The approximate 5-acre parcel which he has called home since 1989 doesn’t appear to be much changed when motorists simply travel along Splear Road. However, once the property is entered and an onlooker gets beyond the 2,000-square-foot, three-bedroom house on the property’s west side, the chard remains of the central location of his business slaps visitors in the face.

If he had been allowed to choice, Wulff would have rather lost his house over his shed.

“My life is here,” he said starring at the rubble. “My life is not there,” he noted as he glanced at the house.

<strong>FUNDRAISING SITE ESTABLISHED</strong>

While his insurance agent and insurance adjusters work through the process of helping this farmer get back onto his feet, his Uncle Bill Dufour from Tulsa, Okla., started a GoFundMe account to help his nephew build a shed in similar design to the destroyed structure.

If he were to get his wish, he will use the remaining concrete foundation and simply reconstruct a pole barn in a 60-foot-by-90-foot, 30-foot-by-44-foot, and 20-foot-by-44-foot pattern.

The fundraising effort, started by Uncle Bill about two days after the fire without his nephew even knowing of it, has much ground to cover. As of late this week, it was at about $4,000.

To access the GoFundMe account, visit <a href="http://gofundme.com/f/help-david-rebuild-barn-and-replace-equipment" target="_blank">bit.ly/FarmerFire</a>.

“I’m a long way from Kankakee, but it’s the least I can do,” Dufour said. “He’s been a very hard worker and he’s done good things as a farmer. But to see everything you have burn to the ground ...”

Dufour sprang into action to establish the account. How it will fare is anyone’s guess, but at this point, every dollar helps.

“Someone had to do something,” he explained.

Kankakee County Farm Bureau Director Chad Miller had not visited Wulff’s property, but had seen images.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with him with the difficult situation he is facing. We know springtime is just around the corner,” Miller said. “Finding all the necessary equipment is going to be extremely difficult.”

If he cannot get that daunting task accomplished, he would likely rely on the generosity of area farmers to help him get his seeds in the ground.

<strong>TRYING TO ‘STAY POSITIVE’</strong>

Back in the location which held Wulff’s line of equipment, the 54-year-old Kankakee Township resident looks for some reason to stay upbeat. He looks for some reason to smile.

“I’m trying to stay positive. I know this is a good community. There are so many people reaching out,” he said.

He, however, can’t take his eyes off of the reality staring at him. Tractors with the massive tires burned completely off, a combine with its augar stretching to the concrete floor.

“I built this whole place myself,” the 1985 graduate of Herscher High School explained. “It’s roughly six weeks until April 20. That’s when I was planning on starting corn planting. I have six weeks to get it in order. You have to move on. You have to keep farming.

“This is what I worked my whole life for — to farm. This entire year is going to be a challenge,” he said. “When you go through this, it kicks you. It kicks you hard.”

He said he will feel somewhat better when he can begin the cleanup process.

But for right now, nothing can be moved, per insurance rules.

He feels the sun’s warmth on this early March day. Without saying a word, those around him know he recognizes the planting season is approaching sooner rather than later.

He adjusted his black John Deere cap.

“I can’t wait to see a new shed,” he said. “I’m tired of looking at this. This is my home base. I have a lot of things to do.”