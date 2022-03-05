KLASEY: Dearborn Square a historic corner in Kankakee

The site where Kankakee’s day-by-day history was recorded for more than 70 years has itself become history.

On Jan. 24, 2022, “8 Dearborn Square” — the red brick building on the northeast corner of Dearborn Avenue and Merchant Street — ceased being the address of Kankakee’s newspaper, the Daily Journal. The newspaper’s personnel relocated one block to the north, moving into office space at 1 Dearborn Square (the PNC Bank building).

Like virtually every property in downtown Kankakee, the corner of Dearborn and Merchant has seen a number of buildings and a variety of occupants over the city’s nearly 170-year history. Merchant Street (originally spelled “Merchant’s”) and Dearborn Avenue were among the 17 original streets laid out for the new town of Kankakee in 1853.

In 1855, what was likely the first building on Dearborn Avenue south of Court Street was erected. Kankakee’s First Methodist Church was built on a donated plot of land on the east side of Dearborn. The plot, midway between Court and Merchant streets, had been given to the congregation by the Associates Land Co., developers of the Kankakee town site. It was approximately where the north end of the Journal building is today.

The Methodist Church basement was finished as a classroom the following year and used by a private school, the Kankakee Academy. In October 1860, a young woman teacher, Frances Willard, joined the faculty of Kankakee Academy. She taught here for only three months, but went on to worldwide fame for her work as an educator, social worker and founder of the Woman’s Christian Temperance Union.

After more than a decade in the Dearborn Avenue building, the Methodist congregation decided to build a larger church. Work began in 1867, two blocks to the east at Harrison Avenue and Merchant Street, and was completed the following year.

The former church building was sold to the Kankakee School District, which used it for offices and the city’s high school classes. In 1878, the high school was relocated one block to the east, at Indiana Avenue and Merchant Street, where it would occupy the third floor of Central School.

The former Methodist Church building was then sold to its third owner, the City of Kankakee. It served as City Hall until 1903, when city offices were moved to the Fraser Building, located one-half block to the west on the south side of Merchant Street.

In 1890, the Harry Crawford residence on the corner where the Journal building would later stand was purchased by an organization called the Kankakee Club. The organization, which functioned as a sort of Chamber of Commerce, remodeled the large home to serve as its offices and club rooms. The group went out of existence in early 1900; the fate of the building was not recorded.

Downtown Kankakee experienced a building boom in the 1920s, with a new City Hall, a reconstructed Arcade Building and two tall buildings — the seven-story Hotel Kankakee and the eight-story Volkmann Building — opened in that decade.

Another major building project was planned for the northeast corner of Dearborn and Merchant. Ground was broken in 1928 for the Dearborn Building, a three-story brick structure that would extend for one-half block northward on the east side of Dearborn. It was to include a large movie theater, stores, offices and apartments. The project fell victim to the 1929 stock market crash and never progressed beyond digging of the foundation.

The resulting vacant lot was put to use, in the 1930s and 1940s by Romy Hammes, a Kankakee entrepreneur and automobile dealer. The Hammes Ford salesroom was located on Indiana Avenue; its back door was across the alley from the vacant Dearborn Avenue lot. Hammes displayed and sold his “Money Back Guaranteed Used Cars” on the lot.

The 1950s brought a major change to the property at Dearborn and Merchant, when the Daily Journal Company purchased it to erect a new office and printing plant. It would replace a two-story brick building at Schuyler Avenue and Oak Street, where the Journal and its predecessors (the Daily Republican and the Republican-News) had been produced for more than 40 years.

On Monday, June 25, 1951, Journal subscribers received the first edition written and printed in the new building. An open house on July 20 and 21 drew thousands of visitors interested in how a newspaper is produced. In conjunction with the open house, the Journal issued a 144-page commemorative edition, which it claimed “will comprise the most complete history of this area ever assembled in one volume.”

Today, the newspaper goes on, but the half-block-long building on Dearborn Avenue — its home for seven decades — no longer hums with activity. It has become history.

Although she spent only three months teaching here, educator and temperance crusader Frances Willard was honored with a monument in Kankakee. What was it, and where was it located?

Answer: In 1913, the local chapter of the Woman's Christian Temperance Union unveiled the "Willard Fountain" on the Courthouse block, at Indiana Avenue and Court Street. The unusual fountain, 16 feet tall, had separate drinking basins for horses and dogs, and a "bubbler" for humans. It was damaged beyond repair in 1955 when struck by a wayward truck.