Bourbonnais Polar Plunge returns March 12

Daily Journal staff report

BOURBONNAIS — The Bourbonnais Police Department will once again participate in Polar Plunge as the kick-off for its fundraising efforts benefitting the Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics.

This year’s event will be 9 a.m. Saturday, March 12, in the police department’s west parking lot, 700 Main St. NW, Bourbonnais. The annual event will come with a twist again this year after modifications made in 2021 due to COVID. Last year, the team of officers and additional participants had 500 gallons of water dumped on them from the 85-foot high ladder of Bourbonnais Fire Protection District’s fire engine Tower 69.

The format will remain the same this year and the fire district will return to assist.

All donations will benefit more than 23,000 Special Olympics Illinois athletes and 13,000 Young Athletes across the state.

For more information or to donate, visit <a href="http://t.co/vXoqK0YD62" target="_blank">bit.ly/BPDPolarPlunge</a>.

