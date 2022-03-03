State officials investigate gasoline leak in Watseka

WATSEKA — Officials are investigating a gasoline leak that made its way into the storm sewer system on Watseka’s east side.

Watseka Fire Chief Ken Bier said the leak was traced back to an underground gasoline storage tank at the Shell station at 1150 E. Walnut St. on Tuesday.

The station said they had problems with the tank and thought it had been taken care of. They had drained the tank.

Illinois Environmental Protection Agency was onsite Wednesday, digging around the tank as part of the investigation.

Baier said he was called Sunday about the smell of gas near RP Home and Harvest, which is approximately 200 yards from the Shell station.

There had been two reports about the smell of gas the previous two weeks, but they were unable to locate a source, Baier said.

Bair got a call Sunday after someone else smelled gas. On Monday, they investigated.

They were able to smell a petroleum-based product, Baier said. They traced it back to a storm drain at the station where they saw the sheen on the water.

The city’s sewer department capped off the drain to stop the leak.

They were able to trace that the gasoline had made it west to East Elm Street and North Fifth Street, Baier said.

“It did not make it to the river,” Baier said, adding that drinking water was not affected.

Baier asked for assistance from MABAS Division 7 Hazmat unit from Kankakee County. They were able to place booms in the storm drains to mitigate any spillage.

Baier said they found a fish kill in two freshwater ponds near City Hall, which sits about 200 yards to the west of the gas station.

The ponds had been frozen over until recently, Baier said.

“That masked the fish kill,” he added.