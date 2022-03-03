KVPD pledges monetary support for Kankakee riverfront project

KANKAKEE — The Kankakee Valley Park District board unanimously OK’d the agreement among the Kankakee Riverfront Society Inc., the City of Kankakee and the KVPD to provide support to the Currents of Kankakee, the proposed recreational development of a 4-mile stretch of Kankakee riverfront property.

At Monday’s park board meeting, more than 15 people participated in the public comment portion of the meeting on behalf of the agreement, including Kankakee Mayor Chris Curtis; city council members Dave Crawford, Carmen Lewis and Mike O’Brien; and Riverfront Society Chairwoman Staci Wilken and Vice Chair Matt McBurnie.

The park district will provide one-third of the funds needed to hire an executive director to keep the project along the Kankakee River moving forward. The park district’s portion will be $35,000 of the $105,000 annual compensation for the executive director.

“That’s what we believe we’ll need to offer as a salary,” said Dayna Heitz, KVPD executive director.

Curtis said the $105,000 figure is the maximum, meaning an offer would be made based on the person’s experience.

The KRS approved its portion of the agreement on Feb. 25.

The collaborative effort is a three-year agreement to provide support to The Currents of Kankakee and outlines the details by which each party will contribute to the organizational responsibilities, including programming, maintenance and funding of the 4-mile stretch of the Kankakee riverfront within the city. The nonprofit organization KRS is spearheading The Currents of Kankakee for the transformation of the downtown Kankakee riverfront.

“Our board not only showed the community just how much they support the development of the riverfront, but also their commitment to developing the partnership with KRS and the City of Kankakee,” Heitz said. “I am proud of the investment in our greatest resource knowing it will be enjoyed for generations to come.”

In addition, the agreement outlines the commitment by each to fund and hire a full-time executive director whose primary goal will be to lead the fundraising effort to implement the Riverfront master plan and fulfill the objectives of the agreement. The executive director will be an employee of the Kankakee Riverfront Society and report to its Board of Directors.

Each entity pledges to fund one-third of the salary and benefits of the full-time employee, up to $35,000 a year per entity, during the term of the agreement.

The city and KVPD each have an appointee on the board, 6th Ward Alderman Mike Cobbs and KVPD President Ray Eads, respectively.

Wilken said she was pleased with the developments announced on Monday.

“The work needed to make true progress starts with this partnership,” she said. “Our [KRS] board approved the agreement prior to Monday night’s meeting and I believe that we could be discussing the hiring process as soon as next Tuesday.”

The Kankakee City Council is expected to vote on the agreement and its portion of the executive director compensations at its 7 p.m. meeting Monday. The city already committed $300,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds to the Kankakee Riverfront Society at its Jan. 18 meeting.