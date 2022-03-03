Exploration Station opens two new exhibits

Exploration Station is making a splash as new activities are a-buzz around the Bourbonnais children’s museum. Two new indoor exhibits have opened this year — one, a temporary informational bee exhibit, and the other, a permanent interactive water table.

Kristi Schu, the museum’s education and exhibit development coordinator, and Brittaney Beck, the museum’s general manager, continually collaborate with the Exploration team to bring engaging exhibits to the museum.

Beck noted that Exploration Station has a great platform as a children’s museum to open up for inclusive play, diversity and to be a safe place.

“Parents know that when they come here, their children are in a safe place to play and be who they want to be and to use their imagination with no limits,” she said.

While there are no real bees in the temporary bee exhibit, it still allows children the opportunity to get into a beekeeper’s suit and experience what that work is like. They also have a chance to learn about what makes bees important with activities such as catching and transferring pollen.

The water room is geared for any age as different aspects appeal to different ages — older kids enjoy the water shooters while younger kids enjoy playing with blocks and floating letters.

The water table, which opened in January, is in its own room and is between 12- and 14-feet and holds upwards of 300-gallons of water. At the back end is a vertical reservoir of water that pours out into the table.

Below the reservoir is a dam where the water stops and kids can play with interactive items within the water. There also is a mushroom fountain.

An indoor water table is something unique to the area, as anything similar is outdoors.

The closest indoor water table is at Children’s Museum in Oak Lawn. Exploration Station’s water table came from even further north from the Discovery Center Museum in Rockford.

Discovery was doing renovations and didn’t have storage space for outgoing exhibits, so Exploration Station was able to purchase the table for $2,500 — about a quarter of the price it would normally be, even for a 30-year-old table such as this one.

<strong>Behind the scenes</strong>

Schu, who has five children and three grandchildren, said that children’s interests “have always been at the forefront of what I’ve wanted to do.”

Her process in coming up with new exhibits is first thinking about the children in her life and what their interests are, then thinking about what is trending, overall, for children. From there comes “lots of research.”

“Sometimes I’ll look at other children’s museums, other play spaces and I’ll see something that sparks an idea,” she said.

While Schu and Beck carry much of the responsibility executing exhibits, they made it known that everything Exploration Station does is a team effort.

“We like to get the whole team involved because they’re eventually going to be advocates of play in those exhibits,” said Beck.

Just as important is making sure that anyone in the community can come and enjoy the museum, which is why Exploration Station offers “donation afternoons” from 2 to 5 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Most of the funding for the museum comes from admission and memberships.

“Our dollars are not just given to us, we have to earn every dollar,” said Beck. “And every dollar that we earn, we want to reinvest back into the museum.”

At the end of the day, that work is all for the purpose of giving children a space for interactive learning. Beck noted that so much of what children do and have access to nowadays is screen-based, but they want to offer engagement.

She said the museum’s mission is a place for hands-on discovery, play and exploration said Beck.

“We strive to continue to bring that to our community, especially in an age of technology,” she said.

“We’re built on dramatic play, we’re driven by interactive and we want them to get involved with it.”

The following events are on the calendar at Exploration Station in Bourbonnais. Registration for programs is required 24 hours in advance. For more information or to register, call 815-933-9905.

<strong>Capture the Leprechaun</strong>

From 4:15 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, March 16, ages 3 to 8 are invited to build a leprechaun trap from a variety of materials. This STEM program is $8 per child.

<strong>Just Kids</strong>

From 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, March 18, and from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, April 23, ages 4 to 12 are invited for a kids night of fun while parents can enjoy a night out. There will be a hot dog dinner, free play in the museum, crafts and games. The cost is $16 per child.

<strong>Spring Break Fun</strong>

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 21 through 24, ages 4 to 10 are invited to enjoy a one-of-a-kind "camp" experience. Each day there will be games, crafts, science activities and more. The cost is $25 per child per day. Each day has a theme — Monday is animals; Tuesday is the sea; Wednesday is space; Thursday is dinosaurs and unicorns.

<strong>Special Night for Special Needs</strong>

From 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 24, an after-hours event will be held for families of individuals with special needs. The cost is $5 per child and adults are free. Ages one-year and under are free.

<strong>Wizards Bash</strong>

From 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 25, ages 3 to 9 are invited for a magical evening of house sorting, potion making, wand creation, quidditch playing and more. The cost is $15 per child.

<strong>Easter Breakfast with Mickey & Minnie</strong>

From 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday, March 26, Mickey and Minnie will be visiting the museum with some-bunny special for a light breakfast, photos and an Easter-themed activity.

<strong>Easter Breakfast with Paw Patrol</strong>

From 9 to 10 a.m. Sunday, March 27, Chase and Marshall from Paw Patrol will be visiting the museum with some-bunny special for a light breakfast, photos and an Easter-themed activity.

<strong>Bunny Bonanza </strong>

From 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. or from 2 to 3 p.m. on Friday, April 15, all ages are invited to make bunny ears, decorate a basket, get face paintings, go on a small egg hunt, build-a-bunny and play games. The cost is $14 per child.

Easter Egg Hunt

From 9 to 9:45 a.m. Saturday, April 16, ages 2 to 5 are invited for an egg-stra special Easter egg hunt. The cost is $5 per child.

<strong>Glow In The Dark Egg Hunt</strong>

At 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 11, all ages are invited for an Easter egg hunt after sunset. The cost is $5 per child and kids must provide their own basket and flashlight.