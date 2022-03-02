Beckman Harbor to remain closed for season

KANKAKEE — Beckman Harbor will remain closed for the season while the Kankakee Valley Park District assesses its options for the damaged harbor through a feasibility study.

The harbor’s north wall collapsed after heavy rains inundated Kankakee on Oct. 2. The harbor, which had 70 boat slips available for rent, closed shortly thereafter.

The district’s board voted Monday to hire Piggush Engineering of Kankakee to complete the feasibility study.

“We have a working relationship with them, and I will be contacting them for a proposal,” said Dayna Heitz, executive director of the district.

It was previously thought that the firm’s services couldn’t be used because of its work with the City of Kankakee on engineering matters. However, Heitz said that since the company only contracts with the city, there is no conflict.

Park District Risk Management Agency, which provides insurance for the park district’s property, determined in November that the damage at Beckman Harbor was caused by long-term soil erosion and therefore not covered by insurance. That means that the cost of repairs will be incurred by the district.

A preliminary estimate to completely rebuild the harbor came in at $3.2 million by Hoffman Estates-based Leopardo Companies, the construction company the district hired to rebuild Splash Valley in 2020.

Heitz said the feasibility study by Piggush Engineering will look at all the options available for repair. It will help determine if the north wall can be stabilized or rebuilt, whether the other walls of the harbor are stable, and the extent of the soil erosion.

Having an engineering feasibility study completed will also assist the park district in applying for grants to fund the repair.

Despite the harbor’s closure to boat slip rental, the boat ramp will remain open so that boats will still have access to the Kankakee River. Heitz also said the park district is looking at the possibility of having boat owners leave their boat and trailer in the parking lot of the harbor, so they won’t have to tow them back and forth from their homes.

“We will be contacting all the boat owners by phone,” Heitz said.