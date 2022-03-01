Local government agencies will receive funds from opioid lawsuit settlement

KANKAKEE — Kankakee County and the City of Kankakee will receive funds from the state’s $760 million opioid settlement as part of a national lawsuit.

Last week, Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced the settlement. It’s part of a larger $26 billion settlement agreement with the nation’s three major pharmaceutical distributors — Cardinal, McKesson and AmerisourceBergen — and one manufacturer, Johnson & Johnson.

Kankakee County was one of 94 of the state’s 102 counties that signed on with the agreement and will receive $676,945, a figure calculated on the funding formula outlined in the settlement documents.

Other area counties signing off were: Iroquois ($177,643), Will ($4,063,074), Grundy ($338,017) and Ford ($79,858).

According to the settlement formula, the City of Kankakee will receive $343,447. Kankakee was among 104 out of 113 Illinois municipalities eligible to join and receive a direct distribution from the settlements.

“It’s still a long road to conclusion and approval of the settlements and finalizing the amounts,” Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe said. “Any funds will likely be disbursed over a lengthy period of time as well.”

The majority of Illinois’ settlement — $418 million — will go to the Illinois Remediation Fund to be used for abatement programs throughout the state.

An advisory board of the state’s Opioid Overdose Prevention and Recovery Steering Committee will make recommendations that prioritize the equitable distribution of the money in the remediation fund. The board will consider factors including population, opioid usage rates, overdose deaths and the amount of opioids shipped into a region.

“From the start, I have prioritized securing resources to abate the impact the opioid epidemic has had throughout Illinois,” Raoul said in a statement. “I am committed to ensuring the money we secured through the settlement is distributed equitably to fund critical recovery and treatment programs in the counties and municipalities with the most urgent need.”

The companies will start releasing funds to a national administrator on April 2. States and local governments will start receiving funds during the second quarter of 2022.

The historic agreement marks the culmination of three years of negotiations to resolve more than 4,000 claims of state and local governments across the country.

As part of the $26 million opioid lawsuit agreement:

Johnson & Johnson is required to:

Stop selling opioids.

Not fund or provide grants to third parties for promoting opioids.

Not lobby on activities related to opioids.

Share clinical trial data under the Yale University Open Data Access Project.

In addition to providing funds, Cardinal, McKesson and AmerisourceBergen will:

Establish a centralized independent clearinghouse to provide all three distributors and state regulators with aggregated data and analytics about where drugs are going and how often, eliminating deficiencies in the current systems used by distributors.

Use data-driven systems to detect suspicious opioid orders from customer pharmacies.

Terminate customer pharmacies’ abilities to receive shipments, and report those companies to state regulators, when they show certain signs of diversion.

Prohibit shipping of and report suspicious opioid orders.

Prohibit sales staff from influencing decisions related to identifying suspicious opioid orders.

Require senior corporate officials to engage in regular oversight of anti-diversion efforts.