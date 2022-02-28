New member sought for Bourbonnais School Board

BOURBONNAIS — Applicants are being sought for an appointee to fill the Bourbonnais Elementary School Board seat left vacant by a board member’s recent resignation.

According to a notice on the Bourbonnais Elementary District 53 website Wednesday, the board is seeking to appoint a new member within 60 days of the vacancy as required by law.

The appointee would fill the remaining balance of former member Priscilla Dwyer’s seat until the next consolidated general election in April 2023.

Dwyer resigned on Feb. 7 after serving less than a year on the board, citing differences with board leadership and administration.

She was one of four new members elected to the board in April 2021 after a tumultuous year of contract negotiations ending in a teacher strike.

After Dwyer’s departure, the seven-member board is currently down to six members, with three long-time members and three members who were elected in April 2021.

Residents interested in applying to become a board member are asked to submit a one-page letter of interest and a resume to Human Resources Director Lynn Zugenbuehler by 3:30 p.m. March 8.

The submissions can be emailed to ZugenbuehlerLE@besd53.org, faxed to 815-939-0481, or mailed or hand delivered to the district’s central office at 281 W John Casey Road.

The board will then interview selected candidates and make the appointment within the 60-day period, according to the notice. The appointee will be confirmed with a vote by the full board.

The legal requirements to become a board member include being a U.S. citizen of at least 18 years of age and registered voter, as well as being a resident of Illinois and the Bourbonnais school district for at least one year prior to the appointment.

Ineligibilities include holding an incompatible office, certain types of state or federal employment, or being a child sex offender.

Candidates for office must also file a statement of economic interest with the Kankakee County Clerk.

<strong>Project approved</strong>

In other news, the Bourbonnais School Board approved a contract for a window and door replacement project during its regular meeting Tuesday.

The project will cost a total of $699,733, with $650,000 of the funds to come from CARES Act money.

The cost breaks down to $519,027 for new windows at Bourbonnais Upper Grade Center and LeVasseur Elementary, $144,733 for new exterior doors at LeVasseur, and $36,013 for new windows in the district office building.

Doors and windows at these locations range in age from 42 to 45 years old, according to the project proposal.

Out of two bids received, the contract was awarded to local company PSI Construction. The project is anticipated to start on June 7.