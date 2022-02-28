Mimi's Cafe opens at Riverside Fitness

About a year ago, the owners of <strong>Mimi’s Cafe Shop</strong> had a dream of opening their own cafe.

They have now doubled down on that dream.

Since opening their first location 10 months ago in Wilmington, the business enterprise now has two locations, having recently opened a cafe in <strong>Bourbonnais.</strong>

It would be fair to say when Wilmington husband-and-wife team <strong>Joe</strong> and <strong>Kathy Gray</strong> set out to do something, they don’t waste time.

The first location in <strong>downtown Wilmington</strong>, 209 N. Water St., opened on April 28, 2021. The second shop opened inside the <strong>Riverside Fitness Center</strong>, 100 Fitness Drive, in Bourbonnais, on Nov. 30.

The entrepreneurs think there could also be a third location in their future, but as for right now, Kathy is taking care of business at the Wilmington location while Joe is coordinating efforts in the Bourbonnais cafe, which has seating for about 30.

“We’ve been in the food industry just about our entire lives,” said Joe, 54. Both Joe and Kathy, 46, had 25-year careers working for the <strong>Denny’s restaurant</strong> chain before deciding to use their experience and knowledge to work for themselves.

The parents of four grown children and now two grandchildren, the name Mimi comes from the fact that they are now grandparents. Kathy, Joe said, noted when the first grandchild was on the way she was going to be a grandma, or “Mimi.”

The name stuck and they decided then that would be the name of their business.

The Wilmington site is open daily from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Bourbonnais location is open from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday. They hope to be expanding location hours and menu selections in the not-too-distant future.

But as for now, they are serving breakfast and lunch dishes and a wide variety of coffees, teas, lattes, frappes, cappuccinos, Gatorades, Red Bull, Muscle Milk and a wide variety of other refreshments.

The location also offers smoothies and <strong>smoothie bowls</strong>. What is a smoothie bowl? It’s a thick smoothie which is eaten with a spoon.

Along with traditional breakfast foods such as donuts, muffins, bagels, cinnamon rolls and danishes, the locations offer pudding parfaits, brownies and fruit. There are egg dishes and plenty of on-the-side offerings as well. The location also features breakfast sandwiches, paninis, avocado toast, mini breakfast burritos and something called “pancake bites.”

The lunch menu features a wide selection of sandwiches and paninis as well as offerings for children.

In addition to themselves, they have six employees in Wilmington and four in Bourbonnais.

When they will expand their hours is not yet known. “We didn’t want to overload anything until we got everything just right.”

Regarding expansion to a third site, Joe is hoping it is not too far down the road.

“Once we get this one established, we will definitely look at another,” he said.