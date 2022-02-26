Kankakee has earmarked $8 million of its $15 million in COVID funds

KANKAKEE — The Kankakee city administration has now earmarked just under $8.1 million of its American Rescue Plan Act funds after the Kankakee City Council selected two additional projects.

At Tuesday’s council meeting, $183,500 was approved for repair work on the lower Riverview sanitary sewer basin and for the new lift station sewer pumps at the Hillcrest station and the East Gracefield lift station.

A wastewater lift station is a pumping station that moves wastewater from a lower elevation to a higher elevation. Of the $183,500 costs, $60,000 are for pumps for the two lift stations.

Mayor Chris Curtis noted during the meeting that the lift station pumps are needed immediately and he said the city may have to fund the purchase of the pumps and then be reimbursed by ARPA funds.

To date, the city has committed $8.09 million of the city’s $15.05 million of ARPA funds it received from the U.S. Treasury to distribute to businesses, organizations and governments impacted by the pandemic.

Governmental bodies have until December 2024 to determine where ARPA funds will be spent. Any money not spent by December 2026 must be returned to the federal government.