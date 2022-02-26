County hits 50 percent vaccinated, COVID cases drop

KANKAKEE — After a year and two months of vaccinations, Kankakee County has crossed a threshold — more residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 than are unvaccinated.

The county becoming 50 percent vaccinated — officially on Wednesday, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health — comes months after the COVID-19 vaccination rollout slowed down to “a creep and a crawl,” according to Kankakee County Health Department Administrator John Bevis. Illinois is 63.59 percent fully vaccinated overall.

“I feel good that we’re finally at 50 percent,” Bevis said.

“It just shows then that half of the county is still at risk, if they get COVID, of potentially becoming seriously ill and unfortunately, maybe some of those individuals still dying,” he continued. “But you know, this has been a long time coming. I thought we would have gotten here sooner.”

Leaders of local hospitals, which helped extensively with the vaccine rollout, agreed.

“We are glad to see the vaccination rate continue to climb, but, frankly, it has been such a slow climb,” said Phil Kambic, Riverside Healthcare’s president and CEO.

“We worked hard to get here over the past year, and I hope everyone can acknowledge the dedication it took,” said Dr. Kalisha Hill, regional chief medical officer for AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital Kankakee and St. Joseph Medical Center Joliet. “I had, honestly, hoped we would have reached this milestone sooner, but we have learned to be grateful for all successes, great and small, during this pandemic.”

The percentage of individuals fully vaccinated in the county went from 48.2 percent on Jan. 20 to 50.04 percent on Feb. 24. There are now more than 55,000 people fully vaccinated in a county of approximately 110,000, according to IDPH.

“It has a significant impact on the health of the community. The most recent surge really made that clear,” Kambic said. “The sickest individuals we had in the hospital and in the ICU were those who did not get the vaccine. And the breakthrough cases we saw were not nearly as serious for those vaccinated.”

In about the same period, there were 1,742 COVID-19 positive cases, which brings the total of cases since the pandemic began to 28,464. There were 18 deaths between Jan. 20 and Feb. 16. The total number of COVID deaths is 355.

Bevis said that the number of cases early this week averaged out to 13 new cases per day, whereas a month ago, the county averaged over 200 daily cases.

It also is the first time in months that Kankakee County is no longer in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s coronavirus “high transmission” or red category, which labels areas seeing above 100 new cases per 100,000 people per week. The county is now in the “substantial” orange category of 50 to 99 cases. It’s a ranking the county last experienced in late summer 2021. Bevis said the county may drop into the “moderate” category.

The rolling seven-day average of COVID positivity in Region 7, which includes Kankakee and Will counties, decreased dramatically from 15.2 percent to 3.3 percent over the past month. The positivity rate in Kankakee County decreased from 15.2 percent to 2.9 percent.

Through COVID’s peaks and valleys over the past year, a vaccination campaign has pressed on at the health department and medical facilities.

KCHD continues to recommend that all individuals get vaccinated and receive the booster shot, wear masks indoors to help reduce the spread of the virus and its variants, social distance whenever possible, test when ill, stay home when sick and maintain safe health practices, including diet, exercise and routine health checks.

With the vaccine readily accessible since last spring, why has it taken until now to reach 50 percent?

“I think a lot of it is misinformation that was on social media,” Bevis said. “I think some of it is politics. I think some of it is personal preference, which is anyone’s right.”

He acknowledged that government distrust and hesitancy play a role, and other counties are in a similar position.

The white and Hispanic/Latino county populations are both 48 percent fully vaccinated, according to Bevis. The Black population is 40 percent fully vaccinated.

The youngest groups eligible for the vaccine and large subsets of the population, children 5-11 and 12-17, are respectively 14.62 percent and 36.75 percent fully vaccinated, according to IDPH. Bevis said parents may be hesitant because the vaccine was not approved for these age groups until more recently.

“We understand this may be a difficult decision for some and we don’t take that lightly,” Hill said. “But get all the facts from a reputable source, such as your healthcare provider, and make an informed choice for yourself and your family.”

Bevis said booster turnout remains relatively low, though it provides renewed protection against new variants.

KCHD offers walk-in or scheduled COVID-19 vaccinations from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays and provides new information about vaccinations on its social media. Riverside will continue to make the vaccine available at physician offices and immediate care facilities.

The following shows the percentage of Kankakee County residents who were fully vaccinated at the end of each month:

<strong>2021</strong>

January: 1.74%

February: 6.02%

March: 12.03%

April: 23.28%

May: 30.24%

June: 34.49%

July: 36.8%

August: 39.95%

September: 42.31%

October: 44.39%

November: 45.82%

December: 47.49%

<strong>2022</strong>

January: 49.04%

February: 50.04%

<em>Source: Illinois Department of Public Health</em>

According to a release Friday from Gov. JB Pritzker's office, the state will begin winding down its mobile vaccination clinics, emergency staffing support and mass testing sites over the next month as federal funding decreases.

Groups wanting to host a vaccination clinic should file an application within the coming weeks at <a title="This external link will open in a new window" href="https://dph.illinois.gov/covid19/vaccinationclinics.html" target="_blank">dph.illinois.gov/covid19/vaccinationclinics.html</a>.

"But as the number of people in hospitals with COVID-19 falls back to pre-surge levels and with federal funding reimbursement for this support ending April 1, ​the state will draw down its emergency staffing support over the next month and work with our public and private partners​as they retake responsibility for their long-term staffing needs.

"Testing has also become much more readily available with at-home tests at many pharmacies and the ability to order free COVID-19 tests at <a title="This external link will open in a new window" href="https://www.covidtests.gov/" target="_blank">covidtest.gov</a>. The 10 state community-based testing sites are currently open three days a week, but as we continue to see the number of cases and the demand for testing decrease — and we head into summer when we’ve seen the fewest number of cases, hospitalizations, and deaths, mass testing locations will close in favor of more cost-effective testing options."