Bourbonnais officials debut Community Campus vision

BOURBONNAIS — Bourbonnais residents will no longer have to imagine what the village’s proposed Community Campus will look like.

Village officials shared the final renderings for the $20 million project that will be a focal point for community events year-round on the grounds behind the village’s Community Center in the 700 block of Main Street NW.

The images were unveiled Thursday evening during a Business After Hours event opened to the public and hosted by the Kankakee County Chamber of Commerce at BrickStone Brewery in Bourbonnais.

Mayor Paul Schore said officials are hopeful to start the project this summer and it should take 12 to 18 months to complete.

“Let me tell you one little story,” Schore said as he finished his remarks. “I remember when the Municipal Center was built back in 1973 or 1974. When they built that center, there was nothing there but cornfields around it. Route 102 was a two-lane road heading out of town.”

The older residents of the village were not pleased that the fire department and police station would be located there on the outskirts of town, Schore explained.

“They thought the whole village would burn down before the fire department could get all the way back into town from 102 to put it out,” Schore continued. “The village board back then had a vision. They knew the village wasn’t always going to be this way. That the village was going to grow.

“If we’re going to grow we have to have the amenities. This is what this project is about.”

The community was very much involved with the planning of the new Community Campus, which started in 2019, Schore said.

The park

The campus will be located on 10.5 acres which currently includes Goselin Park, Children’s Safety Center Park and the Bourbonnais Grove Historical Society’s George Letourneau home.

More than 3,000 participants helped shape the project through a series of online surveys and open houses, hosted by village officials and The Lakota Group, an urban planning and landscape architecture consulting firm that the village commissioned to lead the project.

It will include a stage for performances, walkways and paths, a splash pad with changing rooms, a playground and seated areas featuring firepits.

“I’m a lifelong resident. I still live in Bourbonnais. We’re just thrilled with what the village is doing,” chamber director Ashley Villarreal said.

Project financing

“This is one of the biggest capital projects in the village’s history,” Administrator Mike Van Mill said, adding that the village worked to ensure it would have minimal impact on residents.

“We have revenue sources we didn’t have three years ago that are targeted to make this project happen,” he said.

Van Mill said the project will be financed by municipal bonds as well as funds from the village’s three business districts and interest from the $32.1 million the village received selling its wastewater treatment system to Aqua Illinois.

“Something with these amenities will spur other economic development and we will see new growth,” he added. “New commercial, new residential. New business opportunities. We just see this as a catalyst. I like what someone here tonight said. ‘We went from a town to a village,’ and I like that term.”

The village of Bourbonnais' Community Campus will feature:

• Two-sided, state-of-the-art performance stage

• Picturesque festival street pedestrian walkway and connected paths

• Splash pad water feature with family changing rooms

• Modern ADA-complaint playground with strategically selected equipment for all ages of development

• Casual sitting areas with firepits

"New commercial, new residential. New business opportunities. We just see this as a catalyst."

Mike Van Mill, village administrator