34 claims filed from paint spill in Kankakee

<strong>Editor’s note</strong><em>: This story has been updated to correctly identify the company referenced as Sherwin Williams.</em>

KANKAKEE — The spill of an estimated 450 gallons of waste product associated with the manufacture of paint at the Sherwin Williams plant in north Kankakee has led to 34 claims thus far.

Kankakee Fire Chief Bryan LaRoche informed the Kankakee City Council at Tuesday’s meeting how much liquid was spilled by an Action Enterprise of Birmingham, Ala., truck hauling away waste product.

The 34 claims filed thus far are 33 personal claims from vehicles damaged as they went through the spill and one property damaged as a result.

The circumstances which resulted in the spill have not yet been determined.

LaRoche said the spill was not caused by Sherwin Williams, but the company has gone “above and beyond” in working to rectify this matter.

Anyone seeking information regarding filing a claim should contact the city’s fire department at 815-933-0450 or the mayor’s office at 815-933-0500.

The spill caused the temporary closure of Illinois 50 in both directions from Grinnell Road to North Harrison Avenue. North Hobbie Avenue was also temporarily closed from East Willow to Illinois 50.