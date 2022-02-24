Still I Rise hosting winter accessory, dinner giveaway on Saturday

KANKAKEE — Still I Rise will host a winter outerwear and dinner giveaway, to help feed the homeless and those in need.

The giveaway will begin at noon Saturday at 321 S. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee (at the corner of Schuyler and Station streets). The dinner will be provided by Eric's Edibles and will feature lasagna, garlic bread, peach cobbler and salad.

Winter accessory kits include sweaters, hats, gloves, scarves, socks and more. Hygiene kits include soap, toothbrush, deodorant, tissue, masks and more.

The giveaway is first come, first served while supplies last. There is a limit of one meal per person and the person must be present to receive the meal.

For more information or to send donations, cal 815-414-9614 or email <a href="mailto:info@Still-iRise.org" target="_blank">info@Still-iRise.org</a>.