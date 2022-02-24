River levels stabilize, flood advisory lifted in Illinois

KANKAKEE — The area along the Kankakee and Iroquois rivers in Illinois appear to have possibly dodged a bullet as the National Weather Service has lifted the flood advisory it had put in place until Saturday.

An ice jam on the Kankakee River northwest of Wilmington and 3 miles east of the Will-Grundy county line was causing concern Wednesday for local officials but appears to have broken up. The flood advisory for the Kankakee River remains in effect in Indiana.

Grundy County Emergency Management Agency Director Joe Schroeder said early Wednesday there was an open water channel flowing from the Will/Grundy county line all the way through to the Illinois River.

“There is still some smooth ice and chunks of ice along the shoreline. This is expected to be in place until it is cut away by flowing water or melts,” Schroeder said. “No noted/reported flooding issues in Grundy County along the Kankakee.”

The National Weather Service said the river level northwest of Wilmington was 5.2 feet on Wednesday. The forecast was for the river to crest at 5.3 feet today but at 5 a.m. this morning the level was at 4.9 feet. Flood stage is 5 feet.

<strong>Kankakee County</strong>

The Kankakee River level measured 4.3 feet at Momence Wednesday afternoon. The weather service forecasted it could remain at that height through next week. At 5 a.m. today, it was down to 4.2 feet.

As of Wednesday morning, the Kankakee County Sheriff’s Department said it did not have any reports of flooding.

The department announced via social media Tuesday that it had free sandbags available on a first come, first serve basis at the south end of the Jerome Combs Detention Center, 3000 S. Justice Way, Kankakee. Anyone wishing to retrieve the bags must pick them up and load them on their own.

<strong>Iroquois County</strong>

On Wednesday, the Iroquois River level measured 13.2 feet at Chebanse, 2 feet below flood stage. At 5 a.m. today, it measured 12.8 feet.

At Iroquois, the Iroquois River had crested at 18.3 feet, which is minor flooding, on Wednesday. The NWS forecast was for the river to fall below the 18-foot flood stage by Friday. It is already starting to recede this morning.

Sugar Creek in Milford stood at 16.3 feet Wednesday and was forecast to stay below the 18-foot flood stage today. At 5 a.m. today, it was down 14.9 feet.