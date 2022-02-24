Events set for final weekend of Black History Month

Throughout the month of February, which is designated as Black History Month, local events have taken place to honor the month of history. Celebrations continue through the end of the month as several events are scheduled for this weekend.

<strong>Inaugural Black Expo</strong>

The C.A.R.E.S. organization will present its first Black Expo from 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday in Sun River Terrace’s Ralph Bailey Community Center, 7219 E. Chicago St., St. Anne.

The event will include an open mic for poetry and singing, with organizers requiring content to be family-friendly as the event aims to be a celebration of inspiration, motivation and education.

Vendor space is available for $20, while space is free for those planning to exhibit Black History. If interested, call 815-450-1392 or 815-401-2474.

The event will be open to the public.

<strong>Black History Showcase</strong>

At 5 p.m. Saturday in the Kankakee High School auditorium, 1200 W. Jeffery St., Kankakee, there will be a Black History Showcase to “Know the past, shape the future.” The event is hosted by Kankakee School District 111.

The cost of entry is $8 for adults and $5 for children. There will be a reception following the showcase.

<strong>KVSO celebrates Florence B. Price</strong>

The Kankakee Valley Symphony Orchestra will celebrate the music of Florence B. Price on Saturday.

The 6 p.m. performance at Morning Star Baptist Church, 525 N. Harrison Ave., Kankakee, will explore the music of the first African-American woman “to be recognized for her wonderful music,” according to the KVSO.

The musicians will perform Price’s “Symphony 3,” and those attending also will hear performances from the KVSO and Morning Star choirs.

The show’s music director and conductor is Dr. Allan Dennis, the choral director of the KVSO chorus is Neal Woodruff, and the choral director of Morning Star Church is Michael Maloney.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit <a href="http://kvso.org" target="_blank">kvso.org</a>, or call <a href="http://815-214-9555" target="_blank">815-214-9555</a>.

<strong>Black History program at New Vision</strong>

At 4 p.m. Sunday, New Vision MB Church at 1501 E. Merchant, Kankakee, will be honoring local residents in honor of Black History Month with an award ceremony. The event is open to the public.