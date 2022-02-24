Bourbonnais subdivision residents voice concerns over snow plowing

BOURBONNAIS — Residents of the Briarcliff Estates subdivision addressed Bourbonnais Mayor Paul Schore and the trustees at Tuesday’s board meeting about snow removal during the winter storms earlier this month.

During public comment, Andy Corbus from the Briarcliff Estates Community Association said the village needed to review its snow removal policy.

“There needs to be a formal review of the plans in regards to life safety issues,” said Corbus, who is president of the association’s board.

During the Feb. 1-3 storm, 13 inches fell over a 24-hour period in the village, sometimes at a rate of 1 inch an hour.

The 30 cul-de-sacs in the subdivision were a main point of concern as they did not see plows for approximately 36 hours.

Residents needing to get to work or appointments were getting stuck in the cul-de-sacs.

Corbus said there were seven vehicles stuck in the roadway in front of Citadel of Bourbonnais, a rehabilitation and nursing care center located on Briarcliff Lane.

“You guys do a great job,” Corbus said of the public works department. “These stranded vehicles cause problems as you plow as well.

“Last week’s storm wasn’t as bad, but the first one, our streets were tough to travel.”

Schore said: “We were not getting the job done. We need to be up to the task.”

Along with the snow during the storm, there were also high winds, making it difficult for plows to keep roads open, he said.

“We are not making excuses,” Schore said. “We hear from people, especially those who live in the cul-de-sacs and we have 130 of them in the village. They are tough to plow.”

There are 14 Department of Public Works employees with 13 able to operate the snowplows, Schore said.

During snowstorms, there are two 12-hour shifts manned to keep roads clear.

They worked 60 hours during the storm plowing the village’s 83 miles of roads. Among the roads are Illinois Route 102 and U.S. Route 45/52, which the Illinois Department of Transportation pays the village through an intergovernmental agreement to plow.

Schore said village officials are looking at ways to alleviate problems.

“I’ve got a few ideas. We are going to work this out before next winter,” Schore said.

A winter weather advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service Chicago office from noon Thursday until 6 a.m. in an area that includes Kankakee, Iroquois, Will, Grundy and Ford counties.

They are forecasting between 2 to 5 inches of fluffy snow could fall, meaning it will not be a wet snow.

The ratio being 15:1, meaning you would have to melt 15 inches of snow to get 1 inch of water.