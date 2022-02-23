Positive movement seen in county hiring but some jobs remain unfilled for months

Similar to other agencies and businesses in the Kankakee area, Kankakee County continues to have several job openings among its various departments that it’s struggling to fill.

Anita Speckman, county administrator, reported at Tuesday’s County Board Executive Committee meeting that there are currently 11 job openings.

“It’s the fewest amount since October, and actually, those over 30 days, it’s nine,” Speckman said. “And that’s the lowest number we’ve had since last July. So we’re seeing either some movement, or we’re just taking down positions.”

Some of the jobs require certain skills, work experience or expertise. The job that has been open the longest, since July 7 of last year, is for a bilingual quality services representative at the Kankakee County Health Department. The job requires a high school diploma or GED, and the candidate must have knowledge of computers with data entry and customer service preferred. They must also be fluent in English and Spanish.

Speckman said there has been difficulty filling that position.

“But overall, we continue to work at what we’re doing and try to focus more on social media to try to build a little more visibility to those positions,” she said. “And we’re seeing some success there.”

Other county job openings include a clerical assistant and a court minute clerk in the circuit clerk’s office, a maintenance mechanic, clinic assistant in client services, and transportation program manager in the planning department. These jobs have been open since late October.

The county health department also has an opening for a nutritionist, and there’s a listing for a probation officer in the 21st Judicial Circuit Probation and Court Services. Other job openings are for an assistant state’s attorney, election technician in the county clerk’s office and a part-time kennel technician.

More information, including job requirements, is available at the county’s website at <a href="http://k3county.net" target="_blank">k3county.net</a>. On the home page under County Information, click on Human Resources and then on Job Listings.

Applications can also be completed at the Human Resources division at the County Administration building, 189 E. Court St., Suite 502, Kankakee.