Kankakee hires ESU director

<em><strong>Editor's note:</strong> This story has been updated to clarify Alderwoman Cherry Malone Marshall's reasoning for voting against Daniel Jay's appointment. Malone Marshall said she opposed his appointment because she wants 22-year ESU employee Clara Hall-Johnson promoted to Technical Services operations manager within ESU, a position she has been filling on an interim basis since June 2020.</em>

KANKAKEE — Without a permanent superintendent for about a year, the Kankakee City Council hired Daniel Jay to oversee its Environmental Services Utility.

The city’s ESU department manages the public works department as well as the sewer and storm water systems.

Jay’s hiring was approved by a 10-2 vote at Tuesday’s Kankakee City Council meeting. He will have a first-year salary of $130,000. Jay was among four candidates interviewed for the position.

A resident of Wilmington since 1992, Jay, 59, grew up in suburban Stickney. He went through four interviews. He said he has spent considerable time throughout his career in the Kankakee County region.

He said he was sold on the region through his interviews.

“I liked the mayor’s energy and focus. There is a feeling of commitment here. After meeting with the people here, this city just felt right,” he said.

The department has been without a permanent superintendent since the retirement of Pete Schiel in May.

Voting against the Jay appointment were 1st Ward council members Cherry Malone Marshall and Michael Prude. Carmen Lewis, D-5, and Mike Cobbs, D-6, were absent.

After the meeting, Malone Marshall and Prude said they voted against the Jay appointment because they believe Clara Hall-Johnson, a 22-year employee of the department, has been serving as acting operations manager of ESU’s technical services department for nearly two years. They would like to see the "acting" classification removed from her title.

"She's being overlooked. I don't think it's fair," Malone Marshall said Wednesday.

An African-American, Hall-Johnson, who holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees, was not interviewed, Malone Marshall said.

Former Kankakee city engineer David Tyson had been overseeing the department on a month-by-month basis since September, at a $10,000-per-month rate.

ESU, a department of about 55-60 employees and with a budget of $22 million, oversees the operations of the city’s sewer operations, the hydroelectric plant, technical services and the department of Public Works.

ESU had been managed for many years by Richard Simms prior to his retirement in April 2018.

A resident of Wilmington, Jay has more than 30 years of experience in both public and private sector engineering. He had most recently served from May 2019 to December 2021 with the Will-South Cook Soil & Water Conservation District.

From August 2005 to December 2014, he was president of Jay Engineering LTD in Wilmington. Among the services offered there were municipal engineering, land development, flood studies, storm water management and business development.