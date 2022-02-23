Clarification

A story in Wednesday’s edition stated two Kankakee City Council members voted against the appointment of Daniel Jay as Environmental Services Utility superintendent because they supported a different person.

Alderwoman Cherry Malone Marshall clarified she voted against Jay’s appointment because she wants 22-year ESU employee Clara Hall-Johnson promoted to technical services operations manager within ESU, a position she has been filling on an interim basis since June 2020.

“She’s being overlooked. I don’t think it’s fair,” she said.