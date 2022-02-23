Calendar of events: Feb. 23-March 1

<strong>Feb. 23</strong>

<strong>Virtual Black History Month Celebration</strong>

From 6 to 8 p.m., the Kankakee County NAACP will present a virtual event that will examine “Is the dream still alive and relevant in 2022?” and will present a video of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s 1963 speech. To join, the Zoom meeting ID is 84008076-2355 and the passcode is 912678. Attendees also can call 312-262-6799 and use the ID and passcode to enter.

<strong>» <a href="http://kankakeecountybranchnaacp.org" target="_blank">kankakeecountybranchnaacp.org</a>; 815-932-0858</strong>

<strong>Shenanigans at the Wine Cafe</strong>

At 6 p.m. at 130 Bridge St., Wilmington, join Kimcoctions Makery to make a St. Patrick’s Day door hanger. Tickets are $45.

» <a href="https://bit.ly/WineCafe" target="_blank">bit.ly/WineCafe</a>

<strong>Feb. 24</strong>

<strong>Business After Hours</strong>

From 4:30 to 6 p.m. at BrickStone Brewery (572 Brewery Lane, Bourbonnais) the Village of Bourbonnais and Kankakee County Chamber of Commerce will host a Business After Hours event to unveil the final Community Campus design and future for Bourbonnais.

<strong>» <a href="http://villageofbourbonnais.com" target="_blank">villageofbourbonnais.com</a></strong>

<strong>Euchre Party</strong>

From 7 to 9:30 p.m. at the Herscher Legion Community Center, 102 S. Oak St., Herscher, there will be a euchre party. The cost is $5 to play, win prizes, partake in raffles and enjoy refreshments.

<strong>» herscherlegion@gmail.com</strong>

<strong>Reiki Sound Bath</strong>

From 7 to 8 p.m. at Olive Branch Yoga, 433 S. Main St., Bourbonnais, Amy and Amanda will host Sound Healing, Reiki and Affirmations of Love & Self Worth by Micki Abels.

<strong>» Tickets: <a href="http://olivebranch.yoga" target="_blank">olivebranch.yoga</a></strong>

<strong>Feb. 25</strong>

<strong>Soap Felting Class</strong>

At 6 p.m. at Top Notch Knots & Pots, 1260 Larry Power Road, Bourbonnais, a soap felting class where participants will learn to wet felt soap to create a loofah. The cost is $20 and participants must bring their own bar of soap.

<strong>» Sign up: 815-573-5564</strong>

<strong>Feb. 26</strong>

<strong>CPR/AED Class</strong>

At 8 a.m., the Braidwood Fire Department is hosting a Heartsaver CPR/AED Class. The course is open to the general public ages 10 and up. No healthcare experience is required. The cost is $40 per person and the class will be held in Braidwood Fire Department’s training room, 275 W. Main St., Braidwood.

<strong>» 815-458-2000,</strong> <strong><a href="mailto:dwilliams@braidwoodfire.org" target="_blank">dwilliams@braidwoodfire.org</a></strong>

<strong>Bake & Garage Sale</strong>

From 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., the River Valley Special Recreation Association will host an indoor bake and garage sale. The event will be held at the organization’s office at 1335 E. Broadway St., Bradley.

<strong>» 815-933-7336</strong>

<strong>Caffeine and Chrome</strong>

From 9 a.m. to noon at Gateway Classic Cars of Chicago (1329 Commerce Drive, Crete) there will be a classic car show. Pastries and coffee will be available while supplies last. All makes and models are welcome. The family- and pet-friendly event is free and open to the public.

<strong>» 708-505-7661</strong>

<strong>February Pillow of the Month</strong>

At 11 a.m. at Top Notch Knots & Pots, 1260 Larry Power Road, Bourbonnais, a new monthly series called “Pillow of the Month” will kick off and will teach participants how to correctly sew a pillow.

The cost is $20 plus materials.

<strong>» Sign up: 815-573-5564</strong>

<strong>Left-Handed Crochet 101</strong>

At 3 p.m. at Top Notch Knots & Pots, 1260 Larry Power Road, Bourbonnais, left-handed folks are invited to a crochet class designed for them. The cost is $40 per person with all materials provided.

<strong>» Sign up: 815-573-5564</strong>

<strong>Black Expo</strong>

From 3 to 6 p.m., C. A. R. E.S. Organization will host the inaugural Black Expo at the Ralph Bailey Community Center, 7219 E. Chicago St., St. Anne. The cost for vendors is $20 and Black History Exhibit spaces are free. There will be an open mic for poetry and singing (must be family-friendly). Event open to the public.

<strong>» 815-450-1392 or 815-401-2474</strong>

<strong>Chicken Nite</strong>

From 4:30 to 6:45 p.m., the Bradley Bourbonnais Sportsmen’s Club, 2672 Chippewa Drive, Bourbonnais, will have Chicken Nite dine-in and carry-out options available. Dinners must be reserved in advance, are $12 and come with a breast, thigh, leg, wing, crinkle fries, made-from-scratch dressing, coleslaw and French bread. Orders may be called in after 2 p.m. Wednesday-Friday and after 11 a.m. Saturday.

<strong>» Orders: 815-937-0870</strong>

<strong>Night of the Zombies</strong>

From 5 to 8:15 p.m., seventh-graders to seniors are invited to Edward Chipman Public Library (126 N. Locust St., Momence) to play a horror survival game in the darkened library. Pizza will be provided after the game. Sign-up is required.

<strong>» Sign up: 815-472-2581</strong>

<strong>KVSO concert</strong>

Concert time is 6 p.m. at Morning Star Baptist Church (570 N. Harrison Ave., Kankakee). This is the fourth show of the season and celebrates the music of Florence B. Price, the first African-American woman to be recognized for her wonderful music as performed by the Chicago Symphony Orchestra.

<strong>» More info: 815-214-9555 or <a href="mailto:office@kvso.org" target="_blank">office@kvso.org</a></strong>

<strong>SCW Polar Plunge</strong>

At 7 p.m. at 180 W. 1st South St., Chebanse, Southland Championship Wrestling will be partaking in the Polar Plunge and will be collecting donations for the Special Olympics.

<strong>» <a href="mailto:southwrestling2017@gmail.com" target="_blank">southwrestling2017@gmail.com</a></strong>

<strong>Feb. 27</strong>

<strong>Pasta for Pitties Fundraiser</strong>

From 4 to 6 p.m. at LABAS Latte & Vino (25646 S. Governors Hwy., Monee), It’s A Pittie Rescue will host a pasta dinner event to raise funds for the rescue. The cost is $35 per person and the night features food, drinks, raffles, tarot readings and more.

<strong>» Tickets: <a href="https://bit.ly/PastaForPitties" target="_blank">bit.ly/PastaForPitties</a></strong>

<strong>March 1</strong>

<strong>AMITA Rx Mobile Food Pantry</strong>

From 3 to 4:30 p.m. in the St. Rose Catholic Church parking lot, at 486 W. Merchant St., Kankakee, AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital will be hosting a free Rx Mobile Pantry with produce, milk, eggs and meat. Open to all community members.

<strong>» More info: 815-937-2100</strong>