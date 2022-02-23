Black Expo coming Saturday to Sun River Terrace

SUN RIVER TERRACE — The C. A. R. E. S. organization will present its first Black Expo from 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday in Sun River Terrace’s Ralph Bailey Community Center, 7219 E. Chicago St., St. Anne.

The event will include an open mic for poetry and singing, with organizers requiring content to be family-friendly as the event aims to be a celebration of inspiration, motivation and education.

Vendor space is available for $20, while space is free for those planning to exhibit Black History. If interested, call 815-450-1392 or 815-401-2474.

The event will be open to the public.